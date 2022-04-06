North America Dominating Carbonated Beverage Market as Distribution Efforts Broaden Domestically

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - The carbonated beverages market is one of the matured industries across the globe. In the last few years, the industry has undergone major changes regarding product innovations and offerings. To face the growing market challenges, companies are bringing new flavors keeping in mind the health and wellness concerns of consumers. Carbonated beverages are drinks that include carbon dioxide dissolved in water The global carbonated beverages market is segmented by type, distribution channels, geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into standard, diet, fruit-flavored carbonates, and others. Based on the distribution channels, the market is segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, online stores, and others. According to a report from Mordor Intelligence projected that the global carbonated beverages market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2022 - 2027). The report said: "Owing to busy lifestyles, carbonated beverages have become popular amongst consumers. The growing demand for clean-label, gluten-free, low-calorie, and low-carb products, has led to the elevation of the low-calorie carbonated beverages market in the food industry. The growth in the overall functional beverage market and increasing health consciousness amongst consumers has fueled the growth of low-calorie drinks. Easy availability of low or zero-calorie drinks in the market such as in Walmart and convenience stores has further boosted the growth. Major players are constantly innovating products and producing different flavors for a zero-calorie drink to attract more consumers. Active companies in the markets this week include Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE: SBEV), The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI).

Mordor Intelligence continued: "Consumer demand for products that are lower in sugar is increasing as consumers seek low-calorie options. Some countries are using fiscal policies to reduce the consumption of sugary drinks like adding higher taxes. Public support for such tax increase could be increased if the revenue they generate is earmarked for efforts to improve health systems, encourage healthier diets and increase physical activity."

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) BREAKING NEWS: Splash Beverage Group's Pulpoloco and Copa di Vino to Be Served at Dodger's Stadium for 2022 Baseball Season - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced that premium brands Pulpoloco and Copa di Vino will made available for all 76 home games of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the 2022 Major League Baseball Season.

Robert Nistico, CEO of Splash Beverage Group's commented, "We're excited to be a part of LA Dodgers 2022 baseball season. Historically, Copa di Vino and Pulpoloco, due to their single serve format, have been very popular in large venues. This kind of placement is 'spot on' strategically. As the large venue and the on-premises segments comes back to life, single serve brands like Copa di Vino and Pulpoloco are poised to win. Pulpoloco Sangrias are packaged in our proprietary biodegradable sustainable paper can and perfect for places like Sports venues. Dodgers Stadium can host as many as 50,000 fans, and our products will be available for all 76 home games. There will also be special events during the season and of course there is always the possibility of post-season games. This agreement is one more example of how our relationship with AB ONE - helped pave the road to another single venue yet substantial distribution agreement. We look forward to supplying this iconic venue our products and to a successful 2022 Baseball season to all fans."

Splash Beverage Group's Pulpoloco Sangria, both Crisp White and Red, and Copa di Vino's Chardonnay and Cabernet will be available at all Dodgers Stadium concession stands and kiosks. CONTINUED… Read the Splash Beverage full press release by going to: https://splashbeveragegroup.com/investor/press/

Additional recent developments in the markets this week include:

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) and NVIDIA recently announced a strategic collaboration to reimagine the shopping experience using AI-enabled applications and services. Kroger, the nation's largest grocer, and NVIDIA will build a state-of-art AI lab and demonstration center to expand Kroger's freshness initiatives, improve shipping logistics and create a better shopping experience in stores through digital twin simulations — virtual models designed to accurately reflect store layouts and other operations.

"Our collaboration with NVIDIA supports Kroger's 'Fresh for Everyone' commitment," said Wesley Rhodes, vice president of Technology Transformation & Research and Development at Kroger. "We look forward to learning more about how AI and data analytics will further our journey to provide our customers with anything, anytime, anywhere."

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) recently announced that its Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The meeting will be held in a virtual-only format and will begin at 10:30 a.m. CDT. While shareholders will be able to attend the meeting online through a live audio webcast, there will not be a physical location for the annual meeting.

The meeting will focus on shareholder voting on formal business and proxy proposals. Shareholders may vote their shares electronically, online, by mail or by phone prior to the formal business meeting on June 1. Shareholders entitled to vote at the meeting may also vote their shares online during the meeting. The record date for shareholders entitled to vote at the virtual meeting is Friday, April 8, 2022. The company's proxy statement will be filed in late April and will include details confirming how shareholders can access the June 1 virtual meeting and vote shares before or during the meeting. The public will also be able to listen to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, without the option to vote, through a link on the company's website .

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) as part of its pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) transformation, PepsiCo, Inc. recently announced several new innovations, investments and partnerships to progress against its ambition to be Net Water Positive by 2030 , aiming to replenish more water than the company uses. This includes developing a new technology to recover more than 50% of the water used in its potato chip manufacturing, investing nearly $2 million for the Colorado River Basin, extending safe water access to 8 million more people in 2021, and signing a new partnership to scale a groundbreaking drip irrigation technology across 10,000 hectares (25,000 acres) by 2025.

"PepsiCo has just nine years to reach our ambitious 2030 Net Water Positive goals, so there is no time to waste," said Jim Andrew, Chief Sustainability Officer at PepsiCo. "We're taking a look at our full value chain, from top to bottom, and asking, how can we leverage the innovation and creativity that exists within our company to ensure that the water resources PepsiCo uses are better off a decade from now than they are today?"

Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) recently announced that customers can now use supplemental benefits to purchase over-the-counter medications and fresh produce in the company's stores. The new program provides convenient access to customers using pre-paid cards funded by Medicare Advantage plans, employer incentives, healthcare providers, or local governments, furthering the company's commitment to support the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

"We are committed to offering solutions that deliver access to healthy produce and meals, reduce food insecurity and provide solutions for chronic condition management," said Omer Gajial, EVP of Pharmacy and Health at Albertsons Cos. "Using supplemental benefits enables shoppers to conveniently shop for fresh food and over-the-counter medications contributing to their overall health and well-being."

