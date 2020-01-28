North America Drone Logistics & Transportation Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type ; Application ; and End User

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The North America drone logistics & transportation market accounted for US$ 10.40 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 55.67% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 525.35 Mn in 2027. Factors including increasing developments in the e-commerce sector and rising acceptance due to various benefits offered owing to various benefits offered are significantly driving the drone logistics & transportation market. However, shortage of drone operators in developing regions are impeding the market growth. Mounting demand of rural deliveries is opportunistic for the growth of the market. The potential of drones is evident in the places with poor infrastructure or challenging geographies like an island. Disaster recovery, medical supplies, and other applications witness significant growth potential. Drone delivery is the ultimate solution for last-mile connectivity in the rural areas. The concept of ultra-fast deliveries could be spread beyond the cities with the help of last-mile connectivity. Delivery of blood in the rural areas by companies such as Zipline is revolutionizing the drone in logistics & transportation market. The market players are focusing on various initiatives to enhance its reach to rural areas and boost its position in the market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05764214/?utm_source=PRN

The drone logistics & transportation market is fragmented with the presence of several industries and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years.In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the drone logistics & transportation market further.



For instance, the Federal Aviation Administration announced that the 10 US states have approved to implement a three-year commercial drone pilot program.Several companies such as Alphabet, Apple, FedEx, Airbus, Intel, Uber, Microsoft, and Qualcomm are selected as the companies which can participate in this program.



For instance, the companies which are a part of pilot range program of Flirtey for delivering defibrillators across Reno to FedEx will also deliver several airplane parts to Memphis International Airport.This announcement creates a huge opportunity.



These initiative provide various benefits to the US drone based companies located in the region thus, increasing the growth of drone logistics & transportation markets. This is further expected to provide the drone logistics & transportation players to cope up with the rapidly transforming e-commerce industry. This initiative provides multiple benefits to the companies present in this region and thus increasing the growth of drone logistics & transportation market in the region.



On the basis of drone type, the freight drone segment is leading the drone logistics & transportation market.However, the ambulance drone segment are anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR.



Ambulance drones are equipped with required systems used to keep the medical products safe including proper temperature to ensure products are viable for the diagnostic analysis.Drones used to transport medical products are the future to save life of needy people.



Doctors, surgeons, nurses, blood bank operators, and many other nursing professionals and healthcare facilities are seeking forward to come across drone-based services in many of the settings.In this respect, many companies are making proposals to supply medical products to the remote areas.



For instance, a US based company; Matternet has entered into partnership with UNICEF to provide HIV testing kits to the hospitals and clinics across Malawi, with a motive to cure HIV disease. Medical drones are efficient to make urgent delivery of medical supplies to the hospitals in around 15 minutes. Currently, the market players are looking ahead to support drone logistics & transportation industry by innovating advanced drones.



The overall drone logistics & transportation market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the drone logistics & transportation market.



It also provides the overview and forecast for the drone logistics & transportation market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to North America region.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the warehouse management system industry. Some of the players present in drone logistics & transportation market are Flytrex, Zipline, Drone Delivery Canada Corp., Flirtey, Hardis Groupe, SAS, Volocopter, Cheetah Logistic Technology, PINC Applications Corp., Workhorse Group Inc., and Infinium Robotics among others.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the North America drone logistics & transportation market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the North America drone logistics & transportation market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth North America market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05764214/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

