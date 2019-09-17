North America Durable Medical Equipment Market 2018-2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Device Type, End User and Geography
DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Durable Medical Equipment Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Device Type, End User and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America durable medical equipment market is expected to reach US$ 131,013.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 75,507.9 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019-2027.
The growth of the durable medical equipment market is primarily attributed to rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing elderly population and growing incidents of road accidents. However the market is likely to experience restraining factor due to high Cost associated with therapeutic products and procedures.
The North American region is likely to witness growth in the durable medical equipment due to rising geriatric population. The significantly growing geriatric population is major leading factor of the durable medical equipment market. The elderly population are more susceptible to suffer from chronic disorders such as heart diseases, diabetes and other respiratory disorders. As per data published by National Institute on Ageing, around 85 percent of older adults suffer from least one chronic health condition, and approximately 60 % have at least two chronic disorders, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Various challenges have been witnessed in the nations owing to the demographic shift in the population of developed as well as developing nations. The U.S. Census Bureau's national population projection reports that the older population in the United States currently consists of around 15% of the total population in the nation, and the percentage is anticipated to increase unto 23.5% by the end of the year 2060.
In 2018, the monitoring & therapeutic devices segment held a largest market share of 96.6% of the durable medical equipment market, by device type. The endodontic consumables segment is expected to dominate its market share in 2027. However, the personal mobility devices segment is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years owing to growing number of geriatric population as well as rise in the number of accidents leading to disability and hence increased demand for walking aids.
Similarly, in 2018 hospitals & clinics held the largest share by end user. It held approximately 58.0% of the durable medical equipment market. The segment is also expected to hold the largest share in the forecast period owing to the reimbursement policies provided for the patients along with the availability of better healthcare facilities and infrastructure in the hospital premises.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
2. North America Durable Medical Equipment Market - Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. North America Durable Medical Equipment Market - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
5. North America Durable Medical Equipment Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
5.1.2 Increasing Elderly Population
5.1.3 Growing Incidents Of Road Accidents
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 High Cost of Therapeutic Products and Procedures
5.3 Key Market Opportunity
5.3.1 Rising Demand for Home-Based Treatments
5.4 Future Trend
5.4.1 Continuous Technological Advancements
5.5 Impact Analysis
6. Durable Medical Equipment Market - North America Analysis
6.1 North America Durable Medical Equipment Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis
6.2 Performance of Key Players
6.2.1 Medtronic
6.2.2 BD
6.2.3 Medline Industries, Inc.
7. North America Durable Medical Equipment Market Analysis - Device Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 North America Durable Medical Equipment Market, By Device Type 2018 & 2027 (%)
7.3 Personal Mobility Devices Market
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 North America Personal Mobility Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
7.3.3 Wheelchairs Market
7.3.4 Scooters Market
7.3.5 Walkers & Rollators Market
7.3.6 Canes & Crutches Market
7.3.6.1 Overview
7.3.6.2 North America Canes & Crutches Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
7.3.7 Other Personal Mobility Devices Market
7.4 Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices Market
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 North America Monitoring & Therapeutic Devices Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
7.4.3 Blood Glucose Monitors Market
7.4.4 Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market
7.4.5 Infusion Pumps Market
7.4.6 Nebulizers Market
7.4.7 Oxygen Equipment Market
7.4.8 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Market
7.4.9 Cardiovascular Devices Market
8. North America Durable Medical Equipment Market Analysis - End User
8.1 Overview
8.2 North America Durable Medical Equipment Market, By End User 2018 & 2027 (%)
8.3 Hospitals & Clinics Market
8.4 Ambulatory Care Centers
8.5 Home Healthcare Market
9. Durable Medical Equipment Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - Regional Analysis
10. Durable Medical Equipment Market- Industry Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Growth Strategies in the Durable Medical Equipment Market, 2016-2019
10.3 Organic Growth Strategies
10.4 Organic Growth Strategies in the Durable Medical Equipment Market, 2016-2019 (%)
10.4.1 Product Launches
10.4.2 Product Approvals
10.4.3 Expansion/Relocation Activities
10.4.4 Product Enhancements
10.5 Inorganic Growth Strategies
10.6 Inorganic Growth Strategies in the Durable Medical Equipment Market, 2016-2019 (%)
10.6.1 Acquisitions
10.6.2 Collaborations
11. Durable Medical Equipment Market - Key Company Profiles
- Invacare Corporation
- Medtronic
- BD
- Hillrom Services Inc
- Medical Depot, Inc
- GF Health Products, Inc.
- Sunrise Medical (US) LLC
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V
- ResMed
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/isu75q
