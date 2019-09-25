North America Enterprise Asset Management Market to 2025: Market is Expected to Witness Market Growth of 8.8% CAGR

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Enterprise Asset Management Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Enterprise Asset Management Market is expected to witness market growth of 8.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).

As the world becomes more vibrant, complicated, and digital, agility is very significant-particularly in the asset (Enterprise Asset Management)-intensive sectors such as process manufacturing, automotive, mining, metals, and services, where clients expect a rapid distribution of personalized products.

Essentially, asset-intensive sectors experience troublesome obstacles as a result of altering company needs and the recent technological advances. Industries need to concentrate on being more effective, reducing costs, avoiding unexpected occurrences, and meeting company revenue targets.

The main trend found in the industry for enterprise asset management is to integrate the Internet of Things (IoT) with EAM systems. This can be ascribed to the increasing use of IoT in global mobile devices such as smartphones, personal digital assistance (PDAs), and laptops.

Companies like SAP SE and IBM Corporation offer portable EAM alternatives in the form of application software that allows employees to directly enter inspection data into the mobile application. Additionally, IoT integration with EAM offers non-conformity performance's identification, repair as well as detection of replacements, and prospective process control modifications.

Key Companies Profiled in the report include

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Infor, Inc.

ABB Group

CGI, Inc.

Aptean, Inc.

AVEVA Group PLC

Upkeep Technologies, Inc.

Ultimo Software Solutions, Inc.

