North America ETF Markets, 2020-2025: Fund Flow into ETFs in United states - Comparison with Other Countries Worldwide

The ETF industry has achieved tremendous growth since its inception in 1993. The ETF market has become increasingly crowded, particularly in North America. The North American ETF market dominates in terms of sheer size, but it also continues to have significant momentum.



But a number of things will need to happen if asset growth is to accelerate. The regulatory environment continues to play a key role in shaping the North American ETF market. The approval of periodically disclosed active models is seen as the most important development over the next five years, followed by the approval of generic listing requirements for active ETFs. In US, the SEC set an ambitious agenda to address certain risks in the mutual fund industry, including ETFs. In Canada, the Client Relationship ModelPhase 2 (CRM2) helps in shifting investors towards fee-based advisors and lower cost investment products, including ETFs.



Key Market Trends



ETFs in United States



Institutional investors are embracing ETFs as major benefits such as ease of use and access to liquidity attract an increasingly larger pool of institutions to this investment vehicle. Equities enjoyed the first wave of product innovation and amassed the dominant share of assets. Institutional equity ETF assets reached $840 billion at the end of H1 2018, representing more than 80% of overall institutional ETFs. Large-cap equity is by far the largest category representing 56% of the total ETF equity offering or 45% of overall ETFs used by institutions.



Fund Flow into ETFs in United states - Comparison with other countries worldwide



Almost three-quarters of North American ETFs were bought by US investors, 6% by Canadians a further 6% by Latin Americans, and the remainder by APAC and EMEA investors. The top-10 equity ETF categories represented 80% of assets, with US equity categories accounting for five of the top-10. Growth in fixed income ETFs has spiked in recent years, surpassing an equity ETF growth rate of 14%. More institutional users have warmed to their ease of use, low trading costs, and the broadening of offerings in more sophisticated strategies.



Competitive Landscape



The report includes an overview of ETF operating companies across the region. We wish to present detailed profiling of a few major companies which cover product offerings, regulations governing them, their headquarters, and financial performance. Currently, some of the major players dominating the market are listed below.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Insights on ETFs returns, distribution channels

4.3 Technology Adoption of the Business Landscape

4.4 Global ETF Investors - Their Presence in North America

4.5 Industry Policies And Government Regulations

4.6 Market Drivers

4.7 Market Restraints

4.8 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.9 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.10 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Types of ETFs

5.1.1 Fixed Income ETFs

5.1.2 Equity ETFs

5.1.3 Commodity ETFs

5.1.4 Currency ETFs

5.1.5 Real Estate ETFs

5.1.6 Specialty ETFs

5.2 By Country

5.2.1 United States

5.2.2 Canada

5.2.3 Rest of North America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Competition Overview (Market Concentration And M&A Deals)

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 iShares - BlackRock

6.2.2 Vanguard

6.2.3 Invesco

6.2.4 WisdomTree

6.2.5 State Street

6.2.6 First Trust

6.2.7 Schwab ETFs

6.2.8 Goldman Sachs

6.2.9 BMO Asset Management

6.2.10 JP Morgan



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



