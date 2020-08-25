North America Expected to be the Fastest Growing Market for Safety and Security Drones

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global safety and security drones market, which has been steadily growing over the last several years, is expected to witness continued significant growth though 2027. Safety and security drones are flexible mobile platforms, which are used in applications such as security and surveillance, patrolling for safety and security purpose. Safety and security drones are becoming more common in surveillance operations, military and operational purpose, with significant cost cuttings and timesaving, as compared to surveillance form on-field vehicle. Moreover, increasing adoption of safety and security drones in smart cities for managing safety and security, traffic monitoring, and providing a timely response to the emergency medical services. A report from an industry insider, Coherent Marketing Insights highlighted the advantages of these drone systems. They pointed out that safety and security drones have several advantages such as increased range of drones, and high-resolution sensors for specific services such as high-quality videography and for patrolling, and inspections. For instance, these drones are extensively used to manage safety and security at various public places such as airports, colleges, universities, railway stations, seaports or docks, and large public events. High adoption of drone technologies in traffic management, crowd management, assets management, patrolling, surveillance operations, and an increasing number of smart cities are expected to boost growth of the market. According to Coherent Market Insights' analysis, China is expected to be the fastest-growing country in the Asia Pacific safety and security drones market during the forecast period. Active tech companies in the markets this week include FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR), Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (CSE: PRT) (OTCQB: PLRTF), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LHX), Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX).

The report added : "Global safety and security drones market is expected to witness significant growth (through 2027). The market growth is majorly attributed to increasing adoption of drones in different applications such as defense, government, and land in the industrial sector. Moreover, favorable rules regulations for safety and security drones are expected to propel demand for safety and security drones across the globe. North America is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing market for safety and security drones during the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of drones for numerous monitoring and surveillance applications in the region. In addition, government of various countries are offering relief for the usage of the drone in the region. "

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (CSE: PRT) (OTCQB: PLRTF) BREAKING NEWS: PLYMOUTH ROCK TECHNOLOGIES AND TRENDSET COMMUNICATIONS GROUP ANNOUNCE RE-SELLER AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR PRT's NEXT GENERATION X1 DRONE - Plymouth Rock Technologies ("Plymouth Rock", "PRT", or the "Company"), a leader in the development of cutting-edge threat detection technologies, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Re-seller and Purchase agreement with Michigan-based Trendset Communications Group (TCG), a leading technology provider to the security, telecommunications, and technology sector. TCG becomes the first authorized reseller and user of PRT's recently commercially launched X1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) and related sensor payloads.

"This agreement signifies an important milestone in the commercialization of PRT's industry leading drone platform," stated Dana Wheeler Founder and CEO of PRT. "Selecting TCG as a Marketing and Customer Support Partner was an easy choice. The Technical and Management staff of Plymouth Rock Technologies has almost 20 years of history with TCG and complete confidence in their ability to sell and support emerging technologies."

David McCarthy, Founder, Executive VP and Chief Technology Officer of TCG added, "PRT has developed the first 'industrial strength' unmanned aerial vehicle with the features and capabilities to satisfy the needs of commercial and industrial users. Heightened awareness is now a necessity. We are thrilled to be working with the expertise of PRT, and glad to see them bringing the next generation in drone technology."

TCG intends on deploying PRT's X1 UAS in a variety of civil use applications collecting GIS data for land planning and surveying, 3D modelling buildings and developments. The X1 will also be deployed for extended rescue support and recovery with First Responders, personnel tracking before, during and after critical events; and crime scene printing, and photography. Read this and more news for PRT at: https://www.plyrotech.com/news/

Other recent developments in the tech industry include:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

(Nasdaq: KTOS)

recently announced

the release of the latest RF Channel Simulator with the widest bandwidth and most realistic testing to address the needs of today's highly dynamic and data intensive communication systems.

As more and more data is being transmitted with High Throughput Satellites (HTS), Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellations, aircraft, UAVs, missiles and a range of other applications, it is more critical than ever to realistically test the devices used in these systems, especially the modems and general receiver/transmitter subsystems thoroughly to assure communication systems will operate as planned.

Kratos' wideband Channel Simulator is a hardware-in-the-loop instrument that can be inserted between modems, receivers and transmitters, or other communications devices to replicate the most challenging RF conditions without ever leaving the lab. RF engineers are able to test and simulate a wide variety of operational conditions, including multi-path, fading, phase noise, Doppler shifts, and other channel effects to facilitate ground based testing before any live operational missions occur. This in turn reduces costs and program risk by assuring reliable communications.

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) recently announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Commenting on FLIR's second quarter results, Jim Cannon, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "I am extremely pleased with our strong performance and operational execution in the quarter amid unprecedented challenges. This quarter marked the second consecutive quarter of record-breaking total backlog, and we continue to build a robust, sustainable pipeline with several key program wins. Additionally, we are beginning to realize cost savings from the successful execution of Project Be Ready, which aims to better align resources with higher growth opportunities, while reducing costs. We also continue to see demand for our Elevated Skin Temperature—or EST—solutions and we are extremely proud of the role our products and technologies continue to play in helping mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Importantly, our continued emphasis on cash optimization has provided financial flexibility as we enter the second half of the year."

Mr. Cannon continued, "I am humbled and inspired by the commitment of our employees around the globe and their dedication to our mission to save lives and livelihoods during this crucial time. As we look ahead, we remain focused on ensuring the safety of our employees, delivering the mission-critical products our customers need and continuing to create value for our shareholders. We are confident that the purposeful diversity of our product portfolio will continue to be a competitive strength for FLIR in the quarters ahead. We look forward to emerging from this difficult environment as an even stronger company."

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has recently received a contract from the U.S. Navy for the Medium Unmanned Surface Vehicle (MUSV) program. This is the Navy's first program for an unmanned surface vehicle to support the Navy's Distributed Maritime Operations strategy.

The $35 million initial award is part of a $281 million program that includes a prototype and options for a total of nine MUSVs. L3Harris will integrate the company's ASView™ autonomy technology into a purpose-built 195-foot commercially derived vehicle from a facility along the Gulf Coast of Louisiana. The MUSV will provide intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance to the fleet while maneuvering autonomously and complying with international Collision Regulations, even in operational environments.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) recent news includes: the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band flew on an EA-18G Growler, built by Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a Raytheon Technologies business – its first flight test on the aircraft. The U.S. Navy's NGJ-MB is an advanced electronic attack system that denies, disrupts and degrades enemy technology, including communication tools and air-defense systems.

"After hundreds of hours of successful ground and chamber testing, NGJ-MB's first Growler flight test marked a significant achievement for the program toward Milestone C and IOC," said Annabel Flores, vice president of Electronic Warfare Systems for RI&S. "It's a testament to the technology and the collaborative efforts of the RI&S team with the Navy's engineering, integration and test teams."

The first flight took place August 7, 2020, at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, meeting all objectives. Future mission systems flight testing will demonstrate weapons system control, power generation, and electromagnetic compatibility between jammer and aircraft, as well as the performance of NGJ-MB's high-capacity digital waveform generation and active electronically scanned arrays in flight against a variety of targets. Data from these flight tests on the Growler will inform Milestone C – the Navy's decision to start NGJ-MB production.

