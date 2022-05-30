North America Fiber Broadband Report (FTTH and 5G Review) 2022 to 2026: Includes New Section on Fiber-to-the-5G "small cell" & Expanded Data on Fiber Broadband

DUBLIN, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2022-2026 North American Fiber Broadband Report: FTTH and 5G Review & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report forecasts the expectation for record North American FTTH growth of over $125 billion over the next five years - by far the largest five-year growth period ever! In addition to extensive and expanded information about fiber broadband, the 2022 release includes a new section on fiber-to-the-5G "small cell".

Its valuable industry information is designed to answer many key questions, including:

In what segments will growth occur?

What is the ramp-up and timeframe for growth?

What is the impact of recent U.S. Government spending bills targeted at, or including, Broadband?

What are the true impacts of potential constraints on growth?

What are the forecasts for larger players?

What are the drivers for this huge forecast?

What is the impact of "5G Home"?

What are the breakouts by the United States , Canada , and the Caribbean ?

, , and the ? What is the detailed history and forecast for U.S. FTTH (by sub-segments)?

What is the history and forecast for fiber route miles for all purposes?

The report is an extremely detailed review, analysis, and forecast of fiber deployments, as well as consumer, business, and municipal desires for advanced broadband applications and services.



Well, respected analysis helps illuminate the underlying trends driving the FTTH and 5G activity. Data is presented graphically and numerically and includes history from 2001 to 2021, plus a 5-year (2022-2026) forecast with detailed breakouts.



Based on extensive research and quantitative analysis involving interviews with hundreds of providers, vendors, and industry experts, as well as thousands of consumers, the report provides critical information valuable to equipment and material manufacturers and vendors, service providers, community planners, investors, government agencies, consultants, and other industry support organizations.

Companies Mentioned

AT&T

Frontier

Lumen/CenturyLink

Telus Fiber

Verizon

Ziply

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION

A. 2022 - The Beginning Of The Deployment Boom!



II. BACKGROUND

A. Deployment Forecast Background and Accuracy



III. METHODOLOGY

A. Forecast Methodology



IV. CURRENT NORTH AMERICAN FTTH DEPLOYMENT STATUS

A. Overview of North American FTTH Growth

U.S. Homes-Marketed vs. Homes-Passed vs. Homes-Connected

Non-Redundant Homes-Marketed

Fiber Share Of Market

Annual U.S. Homes-Marketed

Canadian Homes-Marketed vs. Homes-Connected

B. FTTH Progress Versus Previous Wireline Builds



V. FTTH CONSUMER IMPORTANCE AND IMPACT

A. Broadband Usage and Need



VI. 5G/WIRELESS SMALL CELL ACTIVITY

A. General Overview And Review Of Wireless Technology

Review Of Wireless Versus Wireline

Review of 5G Wireless

B. Significance Of 5G Wireless To Fiber Forecasts

C. Increase Of Backbone And Middle Mile Fiber From 5G

D. Reviewing FTTH Competition From 5G Broadband

5G Versus FTTH Capability Differences

5G Versus FTTH Cost and Installation Ease for Final Leg to the Home

E. Forecast of Small Cell Deployment/Fiber Miles To Support Small Cells



VII. REVIEW OF 2022-2026 FTTH FORECAST

A. Drivers Of The Overall Current Forecast

Private Drivers - The Debate About Fiber Is Over

Government Drivers - The Money Is Appropriated

B. Review Of The Overall FTTH Forecast Based On Attenuating Factors

C. Review Of Supply Constraints To FTTH Deployment Demand

Optical Fiber

Optical Fiber Cable

Labor

D. Deployment History & Five-Year Forecasts Of The Largest NA FTTH Providers

U.S. Tier-1 Telcos

AT&T Fiber History and Plans



Verizon Fiber History and Plans



Lumen/CenturyLink Fiber History and Plans



Frontier Fiber History and Plans



Apollo/Brightspeed Fiber History And Plans



Ziply Fiber History and Plans

U.S. Tier-2 Telcos

Canadian Tier-1 Telcos

Competitive - Google Fiber

E. Forecast And Addressable Market by Market Segments

F. Overview Of U.S. FTTH Forecast

G. Overview Of Canadian Forecast

H. Overview Of Caribbean Forecast

I. U.S. Capex Investment Forecast

J. Total Fiber Route Miles From Forecast



VIII. DETAILED HISTORY AND FORECAST BY SEGMENTS STATUS

A. Homes-Marketed Cumulative Forecast

B. Homes-Marketed Annual Forecast

C. Homes-Connected Cumulative Forecast

D. Homes-Connected Annual Forecast

E. U.S. FTTH Investment Forecast

