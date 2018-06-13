North America Fingerprint Sensor (Capacitive, Thermal, Optical, and Others) Market to 2023

The North America Fingerprint Sensor Market is expected to witness market growth of 16.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 - 2023).

Fingerprint sensing-enabled systems have their advantages due to uniqueness of the finger prints, patterns. The drawing pattern or password on phones can be compromised. Fingerprints cannot be misplaced or forgotten as it can be with an access card or a password. Nevertheless, these systems are not foolproof.

Fingerprints can be literally found in everything one touches, which can later be used by the hackers to deceive and outsmart the fingerprint machines. An injury to fingers is expected to also limit the access to the genuine person. Additionally, the fingerprint sensing devices are highly sensitive; therefore, the use of cheap components in the making of these devices could lead to denial of access to the authorized person.



Scope of the Report

Based on Technology, the Fingerprint Sensor market segments the market into Capacitive, Thermal, Optical, and Others.

Based on Vertical, the Fingerprint Sensor market segments the market into Consumer Electronics, Government & Defense, BFSI, Healthcare, Commercial Security, Smart Homes, Travel & Immigration, and Others.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. North America Fingerprint Sensor Market



Chapter 4. North America Fingerprint Sensor Market by Vertical



Chapter 5. North America Fingerprint Sensor Market by Country



Chapter 6. Competitive Study



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



Apple, Inc.

Synaptics Incorporated

Fingerprint Cards AB

NEC Corporation

Precise Biometrics

IDEMIA

NEXT Biometrics Group

Anviz Europe

IDEX ASA

Gemalto NV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m24zp6/north_america?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-america-fingerprint-sensor-capacitive-thermal-optical-and-others-market-to-2023-300665536.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

