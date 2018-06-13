North America Fingerprint Sensor (Capacitive, Thermal, Optical, and Others) Market to 2023

DUBLIN, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "North America Fingerprint Sensor Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America Fingerprint Sensor Market is expected to witness market growth of 16.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 - 2023).
Fingerprint sensing-enabled systems have their advantages due to uniqueness of the finger prints, patterns. The drawing pattern or password on phones can be compromised. Fingerprints cannot be misplaced or forgotten as it can be with an access card or a password. Nevertheless, these systems are not foolproof.
Fingerprints can be literally found in everything one touches, which can later be used by the hackers to deceive and outsmart the fingerprint machines. An injury to fingers is expected to also limit the access to the genuine person. Additionally, the fingerprint sensing devices are highly sensitive; therefore, the use of cheap components in the making of these devices could lead to denial of access to the authorized person.
- Based on Technology, the Fingerprint Sensor market segments the market into Capacitive, Thermal, Optical, and Others.
- Based on Vertical, the Fingerprint Sensor market segments the market into Consumer Electronics, Government & Defense, BFSI, Healthcare, Commercial Security, Smart Homes, Travel & Immigration, and Others.
- Apple, Inc.
- Synaptics Incorporated
- Fingerprint Cards AB
- NEC Corporation
- Precise Biometrics
- IDEMIA
- NEXT Biometrics Group
- Anviz Europe
- IDEX ASA
- Gemalto NV
