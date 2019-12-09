North America Fixed Services Trends and Forecasts 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Fixed Services in North America: Trends and Forecasts 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines key trends and drivers and provides a comprehensive fixed telecoms market forecast for North America. It also provides forecasts and country views for Canada and the USA.

The total fixed service revenue in North America will grow at a CAGR of just 0.05% between 2019 and 2024, as falling fixed voice revenue counterbalances revenue growth in the fixed broadband segment.



This report provides:

A 5-year forecast of 42 fixed KPIs for North America and for the two key countries: Canada and the USA

and for the two key countries: and the An in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of fixed service, and for each of the two countries modelled

An overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, which highlights similarities and differences between countries

A summary of results, key implications and recommendations for fixed operators.

Geographical coverage



Regions modelled:

North America

Countries modelled individually

Canada

USA

Who should read this report

Market intelligence, strategy and project managers at fixed operators in North America .

. Regulatory bodies in North America .

. Financial institutions that directly invest in the telecoms sector in the region, or advise others that do so.

Press and media bodies that need a foundation of knowledge of the North America fixed telecoms market.

Key Metrics



Fixed connections

Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, Narrowband voice, VoBB, DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other



Fixed revenue

Service, retail, Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, BNS, DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other



Fixed voice traffic

Outgoing minutes, MoU

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive summary

2. Worldwide trends

Worldwide: the increase in fixed broadband revenue will be driven by increasing next-generation access (NGA) take-up

3. Regional trends

The continued decline in the number of fixed voice connections means that, in 2019, it will be fewer than total fixed broadband connections for the first time

Fixed revenue will grow during the forecast period despite a large decline in voice revenue, mainly due to growth in the number of NGA connections

Fixed broadband ASPU will increase between 2018 and 2024 due to a lack of competition and because consumers are willing to pay more for faster services

Fixed broadband will be the main driver of revenue growth in the fixed segment thanks to growth in both ARPU and household penetration

4. Country-level trends

Canada : the total service revenue will continue to grow, driven by a lack of competition in the fixed broadband market

: the total service revenue will continue to grow, driven by a lack of competition in the fixed broadband market USA : fixed broadband ASPU is forecast to grow between 2018 and 2024, mostly because of the low level of competition in the market

5. Forecast methodology and assumptions

Our forecast model is supported by sound market knowledge

Examples of forecast input drivers



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fy98h8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

