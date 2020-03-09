North America French Fries Market by Product, Application, and Distribution Channel : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

NEW YORK, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

North America French Fries Market by Product (Regular and Frozen), Application (Below 18 Years, 20-35 Years Old, and Above 35 Years Old), and Distribution Channel (QSR, Institutional, Restaurants and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

French fries is a deep-fried food made with potatoes. It comes in different shapes and sizes and are often served hot, either soft or crispy. This food item is generally consumed as a part of lunch or dinner or as a snack. French fries are common on the menus of quick service and full service restaurants all around the world. French fries today have become a quintessential comfort food preferred by a large number of North American population of varying ages.

The North America French fries market is expected to witness a steady growth during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the increase in affinity of consumer toward fast food due to busy lifestyle. Moreover, increase in instances of people eating out at restaurants further aids the growth of French fries in the North American market. Other factors that drive the growth of the North America French fries market include rise in the disposable income, increase in the number of fast food restaurants, and surge in convenience due to rise in penetration of online shopping and adoption of home delivery service. However, health hazards associated with fried foods act as the major restraint for the North America French fries market. On the contrary, introduction of organic and non-Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) variety of French fries is expected to provide growth avenues in the coming years.

The North America French fries market is segmented on the basis of type, age group, distribution channel, and country. By type, the market is bifurcated into regular and frozen French fries. On the basis of age group, the market is classified into below 18 years old, between 20 and 35 years old, and above 35 years.



By distribution channel, the market is divided into quick service restaurants (QSRs), institutions, restaurants, and others. By country, the market is studied across the U.S. and Canada.

The key players in the North America French fries market have relied upon acquisition as their key strategy to remain competitive in the market. The key players analyzed in the French fries industry in the North America include Agristo Nv, Alexia Foods, Aviko (Royal Cosun), Cavendish Farms, J.R. Simplot Company, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., Luxfries Bvba, Mccain Foods Limited, Nathan's Famous, Inc., and Ore-Ida



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing North America French Fries market opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the size and segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

• The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the industry.

• The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the North America French Fries industry.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION



By Type

o Regular

o Frozen



By Age Group

o Below 18 Years

o 20-35 Years Old

o Above 35 Years Old



By Distribution Channel

o QSR

o Institutional

o Restaurants

o Others

• By Country

o U.S.

o Canada



