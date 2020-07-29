North America Frozen Desserts Industry to 2025 - Featuring General Mills, Nestle, Chobani, Dairy Farmers of America, Dunkin' Brands Group, and Unilever Amongst Others

DUBLIN, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Frozen Desserts Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American Frozen Desserts Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2020-2025.



Ice creams emerged as the leading product category. The factors affecting growth are flavors and fat content along with sweetness and texture.



Lactose-free frozen ice cream is one of the emerging trends expected to gain traction in the ice cream market in the coming years. The market is driven by increasing rates of food allergies and intolerances.



Unilever, General Mills, Nestle, Fonterra Co-operative Group, and many other companies have been launching new frozen desserts. For example, Oreo recently launched ice-cream sandwiches with peanut butter, while Nestle launched Hostess Ding Dings Frozen Treat. Such innovations will help to improve overall market sales and sustain growth.



Key Market Trends



Growing Demand for Gelato



In today's fastpaced world, gelato has proven an adequate meal replacement because of its many health properties. According to the International Dairy Foods Association, more than USD 39 billion is contributed to the United States economy through the sale and production of ice cream and related frozen desserts, such as gelato.



The high amounts of protein in gelato have made gelato a desirable food for athletes, especially those on a strict regiment as it allows for a nondiet breaking healthy indulgence. Moreover, increased consumption of gelato is one of the driving factors for the North America frozen desserts market. Owing to consumer demand for new and innovative flavors, there has been a rise in the preferences for gelato in the recent past.



United States Holds the Largest Market Share



Several companies in the United States are investing extensively in improving the shelf life and storage facilities of these products, which, in turn, is predicted to positively influence growth over the forecast period. With the rising demand for frozen snacks among the millennial population, the United States frozen dessert market is expected to witness significant growth. Refrigerated snacks, such as yogurt, ice creams, and pudding, witnessed increased consumption over the last few years.



There is a significant shift in consumer preferences, especially among high-income consumers. Manufacturers with high consumer insights, capabilities, and best-in-class product development competences can attract more consumers through innovative product portfolios, which in turn, boosting the market studied in the country.



Competitive Landscape



North America frozen desserts market is a highly competitive market and comprises regional and international competitors. The market is dominated by players, like Unilever, Nestle, General Mills, and Dairy Farmers of America. The leading players in the frozen desserts market enjoy a dominant presence worldwide. These players focus on leverage opportunities posed by emerging markets to expand their product portfolio, so that they can cater to the requirements for various product segments, especially ice cream.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Frozen Yogurt

5.1.2 Ice Cream

5.1.2.1 Artisanal Ice Cream

5.1.2.2 Dairy-based Ice Cream

5.1.2.3 Water-based Ice Cream

5.1.3 Frozen Cakes

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Convenience Stores

5.2.3 Speciality Stores

5.2.4 Online Retailer

5.2.5 Others

5.3 By Geography

5.3.1 United States

5.3.2 Canada

5.3.3 Mexico

5.3.4 Rest of North America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 General Mills, Inc.

6.4.2 Nestle SA

6.4.3 Chobani LLC

6.4.4 Dairy Farmers of America

6.4.5 Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

6.4.6 Unilever

6.4.7 Blue Bell Creameries L.P.

6.4.8 Fonterra Co-operative Group



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



