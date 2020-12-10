North America Frozen Food Market 2020-2025 Featuring Key Players - ConAgra Foods, McCain Foods, Nestle, Foods, Unilever, BRF, General Mills Ajinomoto, Unilever, Allen's, Heinz, and Alexia Foods

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Frozen Food(Potato, Fruit & Vegetable, Ready Meal, Meat & Poultry, Seafood/Fish) Market Outlook, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report titled "North America Frozen Food (Potato, Fruit & Vegetable, Ready Meal, Meat & Poultry, Seafood/Fish) Market Outlook, 2025" gives an all-round analysis of the development in frozen food products in the region.



North American consumers are more inclined towards on the go foods, which act as smaller and more frequent meals. Frozen food industries have responded well to the consumer's attraction and have been developing products that consist of low trans-fat, low fat, multigrain, whole wheat, and low-on-artificial-preservatives.



North Americans are turning towards convenient and on-the-go food as the trend of smaller and frequent meals has increased in recent times. Frozen foods are very much in demand generating high revenue for the seller and because of that, we can see frozen food to be displayed in the first row of supermarkets and hypermarkets in North America.



The North American market for frozen ready meals is mainly driven by the rising demand for frozen pizza and handheld breakfasts that are low cost and come with quality and freshness. Additionally, the trend of dining out at restaurants and other food outlets is also driving the market.



According to the report, the North American region is among the most prominent market in the frozen food category globally. The overall North American frozen food market is estimated to grow above 3% CAGR in the forecasted period till the year 2025. Frozen meat and poultry products are considered the largest segment in the region's frozen food market.



The people now also prefer frozen fruits and vegetables, which enable them to enjoy even the seasonal delicacies throughout the year. This market is driven by the advancements in the cold chain infrastructure facilities, thus has grown at a competitive CAGR of above 3% till the year 2019. Considering country-wise growth the USA is viewed as the largest revenue generator followed by Mexico and Canada.



The competitive landscape of the frozen food market in North America consists of ConAgra Foods Inc, McCain Foods, Nestle SA, Foods Inc., Unilever PLC, BRF SA, General Mills Inc, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Unilever Plc, Allen's Inc., Heinz, and Alexia Foods, among others.



Considered in the report:

Base year: 2019

Estimated year: 2020

Forecasted year: 2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summery



2. Report Methodology



3. Global Frozen Food Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value By Region

3.2. Market Share

3.3. Global Frozen Potato Market Outlook

3.4. Global Frozen Fruits & Vegetable Market Outlook

3.5. Global Frozen Ready Meals Market Outlook

3.6. Global Frozen Meat & Poultry Market Outlook

3.7. Global Frozen Fish/Seafood Market Outlook



4. North America Frozen Foods Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size By Value

4.2. Market Share



5. USA Frozen Foods Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size By Value



6. Mexico Frozen Foods Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size By Value



7. Canada Frozen Foods Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size By Value



8. Rest Of North America Frozen Foods Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size By Value



9. Policy And Regulatory Landscape



10. Frozen Foods Market Dynamics

10.1. Key Drivers

10.2. Key Challenges



11. Frozen Foods Market Trends And Developments



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Porters Five Forces

12.2. Company Profiles



13. Strategic Recommendation



Companies Mentioned

Aryzta AG

General mills Inc.

Kraft Heinz Company

Ajinomoto Co. Inc

Cargill Incorporation

Nestle S.A.

Flowers Foods

Kerry Group

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. De C.V

McCain Foods Limited

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Kellogg Company

