North America Galacto Oligosaccharide Market 2019-2027: FDA Approval Likely to Provide Growth Opportunity for Market Players

The "North America Galacto Oligosaccharide Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Type, Application and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America galacto oligosaccharide market is accounted to US$ 170.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 363.1 Mn by 2027.

Galacto-oligosaccharide is composed of plant sugar that is linked in chains, which are used in dairy products and certain root vegetables. These are produced through the enzymatic conversion of lactose that is used in a variety of food products. They are used as a sweetener and as prebiotics, which is considered as a beneficial bacterium for human & animal consumption.

The health benefits associated with Galacto oligosaccharide include cholesterol reduction, anticarcinogenic effects, and development in intestinal health. The growing emphasis on improving digestive health, rising prevalence of chronic diseases in developed economies such as the US and Canada, and increasing health concerns among consumers are some factors surging the growth of the North America galacto oligosaccharide market.

For instance, chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and heart disease are the major causes of disability and death in developed countries. However, the easy availability of substitute products is the primary factor that hampers the growth of the North America galacto oligosaccharide market during the forecast period. A substantial increase in the demand from infant formula producers is anticipated to deliver significant growth opportunities to the industry players in future.



The North America galacto oligosaccharide market is bifurcated on the basis of type into liquid, and powder. The liquid segment dominated the North America galacto oligosaccharide market owing to the growing health consciousness among consumers and increasing knowledge about the use of galacto-oligosaccharides for the effective functioning of the human body.



Also, increasing usage of dietary supplements and the rising demand for functional food has accelerated North America galacto oligosaccharide market growth. Moreover, a shift in lifestyles, rising disposable income, and growing health concerns are some factors that may also provide numerous growth opportunities for the growth of North America galacto oligosaccharide market in future. The demand for liquid galacto-oligosaccharide is comparatively higher than powdered galacto-oligosaccharide as the former is extensively used in food products such as beverages, fermented milk, and so on.



Several product developments in North America galacto oligosaccharide market incorporate the use of GOS such as spoonable yogurt, drinking yogurt, and liquid cultured milk. Various players have developed new products and framed innovative strategies such as nectars, yogurt, sugar, and flavored milk, which contains GOS. For instance, King-Prebiotics provides GOS product under the brand name GOS-570-S, which is widely used in dietary supplements, beverages, liquid milk, dairy products, and formulated milk powder.



A key trend which is projected to affect the North America galacto oligosaccharide market in the coming year is the increasing spectrum of galacto-oligosaccharides in the pharmaceutical, animal feed, and cosmetic industries. Products that contain galacto-oligosaccharide were first launched in Japan in the 1980s. The applications of galacto-oligosaccharide gradually increased globally, owing to various health benefits and have been used in the food processing industry on a large scale. Besides the food industry, the demand for galacto-oligosaccharide is also growing in other application areas such as pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries. T



