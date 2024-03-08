North America Glue-Laminated Timber Market Report 2024

DUBLIN, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Glue-Laminated Timber Market Report by End-Use (Floor Beams, Window and Door Header, Trusses and Supporting Columns, Roof Beams, and Others), Application (New Construction, Replacement), and Country 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America glue-laminated timber market size reached 429,600 Cubic Metres in 2023. The market is projected to reach 439,100 Cubic Metres by 2032.



Glue-laminated timber also known as glulam, refers to a structural engineered wood product manufactured by adhering layers of dimensional lumber with glue. It is non-corrosive, eco-friendly, strong, durable and lightweight. In addition to this, glulam helps in waste reduction by minimizing the disposable costs and product damage. Owing to this, glulam is employed as an attractive architectural and structural building material for columns, beams, headers and heavy trusses in buildings.



North America represents one of the largest markets for glue-laminated timber accounting to the escalating applications in residential and commercial buildings. Rapid renovation activities for distinctive structural purposes have also fueled the demand of glue-laminated timber in the region.

Recent technical advancements and usage of glue-laminated timber along with other engineering wood products such as cross-laminated timber has induced the market growth. Apart from this, rising environmental concerns have resulted in the replacement of natural timber with engineered wood products which will continue to spur the demand in the upcoming years.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Glue-Laminated Timber Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast



6 North America Glue-Laminated Timber Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Impact of COVID-19

6.4 Market Forecast



7 North America Glue-Laminated Timber Market: Breakup by End-Use

7.1 Floor Beams

7.2 Window and Door Header

7.3 Trusses and Supporting Columns

7.4 Roof Beams

7.5 Others



8 North America Glue-Laminated Timber Market: Breakup by Application

8.1 New Construction

8.2 Replacement



9 North America Glue-Laminated Timber Market: Breakup by Country

9.1 United States

9.2 Canada

9.3 Mexico



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Forest Owners

11.3 Sawmills

11.4 Glue-Laminated Timber Manufacturers

11.5 Distributors and Retailers

11.6 Exporters

11.7 End-Users



12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape



