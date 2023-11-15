North America Grain Truck Manufacturing Report 2023-2027 with Profiles of 20+ Manufacturers

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Grain Truck/Body Manufacturing in North America 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report details US and Canadian production of grain truck bodies, providing estimates of market size and shares by chassis class - medium/heavy-duty (Class 4-7) and heavy-duty (Class 8).

The segment is characterized by numerous small regional manufacturers, with most fabricating fewer than 100 units annually for local or regional needs. Twenty-two manufacturers are identified and included in the study.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Scope & Method: Outlines the methodology and scope of the report.
  • Product Types: Details various product types within the grain truck/body segment.
  • Market Size Estimates: Provides estimates of market size in terms of units and dollars.
  • Market Share Estimates: Offers insights into market shares by different manufacturers.
  • Manufacturer Locations: Includes geographical distribution of manufacturers.
  • Outlook - 2023-2027: Presents a forecast for the next five years, predicting trends and potential growth rates.

Excel Worksheets Include:

  • Summary of market size estimates (units & dollars).
  • Market size by chassis class (units & dollars).
  • Market shares (units & dollars) overall and by chassis class.
  • Key data on manufacturers including location, employees, revenue, and ownership.
  • Historical data from 2017 to 2021.
  • Outlook for 2023 to 2027.

This report is crucial for stakeholders in the grain truck/body manufacturing industry, including manufacturers, investors, and market analysts. It provides valuable insights into current market dynamics, trends, and future projections, which are essential for strategic planning and decision-making.

