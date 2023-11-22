North America Grapple Loader Manufacturing Industry Report 2023: Data from 12 Manufacturers Including Market Size and Market Share Breakdowns

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Grapple Loader Manufacturing in North America 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the truck-mounted grapple loader manufacturing industry in the United States and Canada.

Truck-mounted grapple loader trucks typically consist of a chassis with an additional body, such as a dump, flatbed, or stake body, mounted on it.

The grapple loader itself is usually positioned either at the back of the cab or at the rear end of the chassis. The Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of the chassis on which grapple loaders are mounted often varies depending on the type of body mounted on the chassis and the intended application for the grapple loader-equipped truck.

The report covers data from 12 manufacturers in this industry and includes market size and market share breakdowns based on chassis class. These classes are categorized as medium/heavy-duty (Class 4-7) and heavy-duty (Class 8).

The report provides historical estimates and trends in market size (shipments) and growth rates, along with five-year forward forecasts. Additionally, geographic distribution of production is visually displayed on maps within the report.

Key Topics Covered:

A. Scope & Method

B. Market Size Estimates

C. Market Share Estimates

D. Manufacturer Locations

E. Outlook - 2023-2027

Excel worksheets:

Summary: Market Size Estimates in Units & Dollars

Market Size by Chassis Class: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Chassis Class

Market Shares - All Manufacturers: Estimated Units & Dollars

Market Shares - by Chassis Class: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Chassis Class

Key Manufacturer Data: All Manufacturers: City, State/Province, Country, Total Employees, Revenue & Ownership

Historical Data: Estimated Units 2017 - 2021

Outlook: Estimated Units 2023 - 2027

