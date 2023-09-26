North America Healthcare Packaging Industry Report 2023: A $68.9 Billion Market by 2028 - Protection and Sustainability Driving Innovations

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Healthcare Packaging Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America healthcare packaging market size reached US$ 48.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 68.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during 2023-2028.

The North America healthcare packaging market is experiencing robust growth due to various driving factors. As technology advances in the healthcare sector, the demand for disposable medical packaging has surged.

This type of packaging not only protects medical devices and pharmaceutical products from environmental factors like oxygen, moisture, and temperature fluctuations, but it also maintains the highest medical guidelines and standards. Each package undergoes unique specifications and sterilization procedures before being used, ensuring the stability of the product during storage.

Environmental consciousness is another pivotal element spurring market growth. The increasing demand for efficient and biodegradable healthcare packaging aligns well with current eco-friendly initiatives. High disposable incomes and surging investments in the healthcare sector are other key contributors to the market expansion in North America.

In summary, technological advancements, environmental concerns, and financial factors are collectively propelling the North America healthcare packaging market. The focus on disposable and biodegradable options emphasizes not only the efficiency but also the sustainability of healthcare products.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

What was the size of the North America healthcare packaging market in 2022?

What is the expected growth rate of the North America healthcare packaging market during 2023-2028?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the North America healthcare packaging market?

What are the key factors driving the North America healthcare packaging market?

What is the breakup of the North America pharmaceuticals packaging market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the North America pharmaceuticals packaging market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the North America pharmaceuticals packaging market based on the packaging type?

What is the breakup of the North America pharmaceuticals packaging market based on the drug delivery mode?

What is the breakup of the North America medical devices packaging market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the North America medical devices packaging market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the North America medical devices packaging market based on the application?

What are the key regions in the North America healthcare packaging market?

Key Market Segmentation:



Key Regions Analysed

United States

Canada

Mexico

Market by Pharmaceuticals Packaging

Market by Product

Plastic Bottles

Caps and Closures

Blister Packs

Pre-Fillable Syringes

Parenteral Containers

Pre-Fillable Inhalers

Pouches

Medication Tubes

Others

Market by Material

Plastics and Polymers

Paper and Paperboard

Glass

Aluminum Foil

Others

Market by Packaging Type

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

Market by Drug Delivery Mode

Oral

Injectable

Dermal/Topical

Inhalable

Others

Medical Devices Packaging

Market by Product Type

Trays

Pouches

Clamshell Packs

Others

Market by Material

Plastic

Paper

Aluminium

Tyvek

Others

Market by Application

Sterile Packaging

Non-sterile Packaging

