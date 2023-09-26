North America Healthcare Packaging Industry Report 2023: A $68.9 Billion Market by 2028 - Protection and Sustainability Driving Innovations

The "North America Healthcare Packaging Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The North America healthcare packaging market size reached US$ 48.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 68.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during 2023-2028.

The North America healthcare packaging market is experiencing robust growth due to various driving factors. As technology advances in the healthcare sector, the demand for disposable medical packaging has surged.

This type of packaging not only protects medical devices and pharmaceutical products from environmental factors like oxygen, moisture, and temperature fluctuations, but it also maintains the highest medical guidelines and standards. Each package undergoes unique specifications and sterilization procedures before being used, ensuring the stability of the product during storage.

Environmental consciousness is another pivotal element spurring market growth. The increasing demand for efficient and biodegradable healthcare packaging aligns well with current eco-friendly initiatives. High disposable incomes and surging investments in the healthcare sector are other key contributors to the market expansion in North America.

In summary, technological advancements, environmental concerns, and financial factors are collectively propelling the North America healthcare packaging market. The focus on disposable and biodegradable options emphasizes not only the efficiency but also the sustainability of healthcare products.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • What was the size of the North America healthcare packaging market in 2022?
  • What is the expected growth rate of the North America healthcare packaging market during 2023-2028?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the North America healthcare packaging market?
  • What are the key factors driving the North America healthcare packaging market?
  • What is the breakup of the North America pharmaceuticals packaging market based on the product?
  • What is the breakup of the North America pharmaceuticals packaging market based on the material?
  • What is the breakup of the North America pharmaceuticals packaging market based on the packaging type?
  • What is the breakup of the North America pharmaceuticals packaging market based on the drug delivery mode?
  • What is the breakup of the North America medical devices packaging market based on the product type?
  • What is the breakup of the North America medical devices packaging market based on the material?
  • What is the breakup of the North America medical devices packaging market based on the application?
  • What are the key regions in the North America healthcare packaging market?

Value Chain Analysis

  • Key Drivers and Challenges
  • Porters Five Forces Analysis
  • PESTEL Analysis
  • Government Regulations
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Competitive Structure
  • Key Player Profiles
  • Research and Development
  • Raw Material Procurement
  • Manufacturing
  • Marketing
  • Distribution
  • End-Use

Competitive Landscape

  • Market Structure
  • Key Players
  • Profiles of Key Players

Key Market Segmentation:

Key Regions Analysed

  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Market by Pharmaceuticals Packaging

Market by Product

  • Plastic Bottles
  • Caps and Closures
  • Blister Packs
  • Pre-Fillable Syringes
  • Parenteral Containers
  • Pre-Fillable Inhalers
  • Pouches
  • Medication Tubes
  • Others

Market by Material

  • Plastics and Polymers
  • Paper and Paperboard
  • Glass
  • Aluminum Foil
  • Others

Market by Packaging Type

  • Primary Packaging
  • Secondary Packaging

Market by Drug Delivery Mode

  • Oral
  • Injectable
  • Dermal/Topical
  • Inhalable
  • Others

Medical Devices Packaging

Market by Product Type

  • Trays
  • Pouches
  • Clamshell Packs
  • Others

Market by Material

  • Plastic
  • Paper
  • Aluminium
  • Tyvek
  • Others

Market by Application

  • Sterile Packaging
  • Non-sterile Packaging

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cypq3a

