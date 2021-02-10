North America Healthcare Workwear Market Report 2020-2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product; End Use, and Country

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Healthcare Workwear Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product; End Use, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the publisher's latest market study on "North America Healthcare Workwear Market Forecast to 2027- Product (Coveralls, Gowns, and Others), End Use (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities, and Others) and Country, the North America healthcare workwear market was valued at US$ 693.99 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,457.44 Million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2020-2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market.



Healthcare workwear protects medical professionals from harmful pathogens. There are various types of healthcare workwear available in the market used to cover every part of the body. Medical professionals choose healthcare workwear according to the requirements of their job. Few healthcare workwear types include coveralls, gowns, safety glasses or face shields, masks, gloves, lab coats, scrubs, shoes, and boot covers. Safety glasses or face shields are referred to as plastic goggles that protect against sudden splashes of fluids such as blood, vomit, or excrement. Masks are generally worn over the mouth and nose to prevent exhaling microorganisms in a sterile environment. Besides, the rising cases of COVID-19 also aid in the growth of the market. Healthcare workwear such as masks, gowns, face shields, and others helps prevent the spread of the virus and provide protection to the healthcare workers, including doctors, nursing professionals, and other hospital staff. Also, ongoing innovations, combined with various advancements in surgery, such as standardizing procedures, technical advances, and high-reliability organizing, are expected to propel the hospital sector's growth, thereby driving the demand for healthcare workwear. Furthermore, the growing incidence of chronic diseases is likely to complement market growth.



The growth of the healthcare workwear market is directly influenced by the rapid development in the healthcare sector in North American countries. For instance, developed countries such as the US and Canada, drive the growth of the healthcare workwear market. According to data provided by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in 2018, The US ranked highest in healthcare spending among the developed nations of the world. Likewise, the healthcare sector is the largest vertically-integrated industry in Canada. Canada spends about 11.2% of GDP on healthcare. Moreover, owing to the presence of well-established market players, coupled with growing number of surgical procedures as well as an increasing number of surgical site infections also propels the market development. As per the Journal of Infectious Disease Adviser, around 27 million surgical procedures are performed in the U. S every year and 5% of these surgeries resulting in surgical site infections. Furthermore, the rising incidences of lifestyle diseases, increasing demand for affordable healthcare, the emergence of technologies like telemedicine, and the expanded role of government in the healthcare investment space are the major driving factors leading to the remarkable growth of the healthcare industry. Therefore, rapid growth in the healthcare sector in the countries in North America drives the healthcare workwear market.



The healthcare workwear market in North America is concentrated with a few very well-established players. A few of the key players in the North America healthcare workwear market include 3M, Alpha Pro Tech, Ansell Limited, Cardinal Health, O&M Halyard, International Enviroguard, Tronex International, Inc., KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION, Surgeine Healthcare (India) Pvt. Ltd.



Reasons to Buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the North America healthcare workwear market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

healthcare workwear market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 North America Healthcare Workwear Market - by Product

1.3.2 North America Healthcare Workwear Market - by End Use

1.3.3 North America Healthcare Workwear Market - by Country



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Healthcare Workwear Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.1.1 North America PEST Analysis



5. North America Healthcare Workwear Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Demand for Healthcare Workwear due to Coronavirus Outbreak

5.1.2 Rapid Development in the Healthcare Sector in Developed and Developing Countries

5.2 Restraints

5.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations Pertaining to Healthcare Workwear

5.3 Opportunities:

5.3.1 Rising Adoption of Eco-Friendly Gloves

5.4 Trends:

5.4.1 Development of Reusable Personal Protective Equipment

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Healthcare Workwear - North America Market Analysis

6.1 North America Healthcare Workwear Market Overview

6.2 North America Healthcare Workwear Market Forecast and Analysis



7. Healthcare Workwear Market - by Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Healthcare Workwear Market Breakdown, by Product, 2018 and 2027

7.3 Coveralls

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Healthcare Workwear Market for Coveralls, Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.4 Gowns

7.4.1 Healthcare Workwear Market for Gowns, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Healthcare Workwear Market for Others, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



8. North America Healthcare Workwear Market Analysis End Use

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Healthcare Workwear Market Breakdown, by End Use, 2018 and 2027

8.3 Hospitals

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Healthcare Workwear Market for Hospitals, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

8.4 Home Healthcare

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Healthcare Workwear Market for Home Healthcare, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

8.5 Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Healthcare Workwear Market for Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Healthcare Workwear Market for Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



9. Healthcare Workwear Market - Country Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 North America Healthcare Workwear Market Breakdown, by Key Countries

9.1.1.1 US Healthcare Workwear Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

9.1.1.2 Canada Healthcare Workwear Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

9.1.1.3 Mexico Healthcare Workwear Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North American Healthcare Workwear Market

10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Company Profiles

11.1 3M

11.1.1 Key Facts

11.1.2 Business Description

11.1.3 Products and Services

11.1.4 Financial Overview

11.1.5 Swot Analysis

11.1.6 Key Developments

11.2 Alpha Pro Tech

11.2.1 Key Facts

11.2.2 Business Description

11.2.3 Products and Services

11.2.4 Financial Overview

11.2.5 Swot Analysis

11.2.6 Key Developments

11.3 ANSELL LTD

11.3.1 Key Facts

11.3.2 Business Description

11.3.3 Products and Services

11.3.4 Financial Overview

11.3.5 Swot Analysis

11.3.6 Key Developments

11.4 Cardinal Health

11.4.1 Key Facts

11.4.2 Business Description

11.4.3 Products and Services

11.4.4 Financial Overview

11.4.5 Swot Analysis

11.4.6 Key Developments

11.5 O&M Halyard

11.5.1 Key Facts

11.5.2 Business Description

11.5.3 Products and Services

11.5.4 Financial Overview

11.5.5 Swot Analysis

11.5.6 Key Developments

11.6 International Enviroguard

11.6.1 Key Facts

11.6.2 Business Description

11.6.3 Products and Services

11.6.4 Financial Overview

11.6.5 SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Key Developments

11.7 Tronex International, Inc.

11.7.1 Key Facts

11.7.2 Business Description

11.7.3 Products and Services

11.7.4 Financial Overview

11.7.5 SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Key Developments

11.8 KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

11.8.1 Key Facts

11.8.2 Business Description

11.8.3 Products and Services

11.8.4 Financial Overview

11.8.5 SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Key Developments



12. Appendix

12.1 About the Publisher

12.2 Word Index



List of Tables

Table 1. North America Healthcare Workwear Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

Table 2. U.S.: Healthcare Workwear Market, by Product, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 3. U.S.: Healthcare Workwear Market, by End Use, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 4. Canada: Healthcare Workwear Market, by Product, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 5. Canada: Healthcare Workwear Market, by End Use, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 6. Mexico: Healthcare Workwear Market, by Product, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 7. Mexico: Healthcare Workwear Market, by End Use, 2017-2027 (USD Million)

Table 8. List of Abbreviation



List of Figures

Figure 1. North America Healthcare Workwear Market Segmentations

Figure 2. North America Healthcare Workwear Market Segmentation - by Country

Figure 3. North America Healthcare Workwear Market Overview

Figure 4. Gowns Held Largest Share in the North America Healthcare Workwear Market by Product

Figure 5. U.S. Dominated the North America Healthcare Workwear Market in 2018

Figure 6. North America Healthcare Workwear Market, Industry Landscape

Figure 7. North America - Pest Analysis

Figure 8. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

Figure 9. North America Healthcare Workwear Market Forecast and Analysis, (US$ Mn)

Figure 10. Healthcare Workwear Market Breakdown, by Product, 2018 and 2027 (%)

Figure 11. Healthcare Workwear Market for Coveralls, Revenue and Forecast, 2017 -2027 (US$ MN)

Figure 12. Healthcare Workwear Market for Gowns, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

Figure 13. Healthcare Workwear Market for Others, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

Figure 14. North America Healthcare Workwear Market Breakdown by End Use, 2018 and 2027 (%)

Figure 15. Healthcare Workwear Market for Hospitals, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

Figure 16. Healthcare Workwear Market for Home Healthcare, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

Figure 17. Healthcare Workwear Market for Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

Figure 18. Healthcare Workwear Market for Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

Figure 19. North America Healthcare Workwear Market Breakdown by Key Countries, 2018 & 2027(%)

Figure 20. US Healthcare Workwear Market Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

Figure 21. Canada Healthcare Workwear Market Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

Figure 22. Mexico Healthcare Workwear Market Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

Figure 23. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic in North American Country Markets





Companies Mentioned





3M

Alpha Pro Tech

Ansell Limited

Cardinal Health

O&M Halyard

International Enviroguard

Tronex International, Inc.

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION

Surgeine Healthcare ( India ) Pvt. Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ehhxi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

