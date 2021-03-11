North America In-Mold Electronics Market 2020-2027: Development in Capacitive Touch Sensors & Price, Space, and Time Benefit Driving Market Growth

DUBLIN, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America In-Mold Electronics Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Application and Ink Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America In-Mold Electronics Market is expected to reach US$ 239.7 million by 2027 from US$ 31.0 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 40.2 % from 2020 to 2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the North America in-mold electronics market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. Development in capacitive touch sensors and price, space, and time benefits are the major factor driving the growth of the North America in-mold electronics market. However, need of high-end technologies hinder the growth of North America in-mold electronics market.



In case of COVID-19, North America region especially the U. S. witnessed an unprecedented rise in number of confirmed cases resulting in large-scale lockdown across different regions as well as industrial activities. As a result, several small & medium enterprise owners have limited their industry personnel whereas many other have laid off non-essential employees shortly owing to restricted business operation. In addition to this, the company also minimized the allocated budget for manufacturing of electronics owing to economic slowdown, which affected the global nosiness activities.

Moreover, the component manufacturer, supply chain and distributor lack of availability of business also has significantly influencing the production of electronics by the market players. Thus, the market is expected to witness a major drop in the demand from the end-users for the current year and the subsequent years to recover from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.



The North America market for in-mold electronics is segmented into application, ink type, and country. Based on application, the market is divided into automotive, building automation, consumer products, wearable, healthcare, and others. The automotive segment held the largest market share in 2019.

Building automation segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period. Based on ink type, the market is segmented into silver conductive ink, carbon conductive ink, and others. In 2019, the silver conductive ink segment held the largest share of market. The others segment is expected to be fastest growing segment during forecast period. Others ink type segment includes conductive adhesive and transparent conductor.



Butler Technologies, Inc.; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; DuraTech Industries; Eastprint Incorporated; Golden Valley Products; InMold Solutions; Nissha Co., Ltd.; TactoTek Oy are among the leading companies in the North America in-mold electronics market.

The companies are focused on adopting organic growth strategies such as product launches and expansions to sustain their position in the dynamic market.

For instance, in 2018, Electronics & Imaging, one of DuPont's business segments, launched the second generation of In-Mold Electronic (IME) materials with developments in its electrically conductive adhesive, protection encapsulant, and crossover dielectric. It allows touch controls and lighting to be embedded inside plastic parts by printing circuits on plastic sheets.

Thus, it helps mitigate weight and cost and surges design functionality in various applications, such as car dashboards and home appliances.

