North America Industrial Wearable Devices Industry Report 2023: Market to Surpass $7.5 Billion by 2028 - Market Fuels Field Management and Data Monitoring

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Industrial Wearable Devices Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America industrial wearable devices market size reached US$ 4.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 7.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during 2023-2028.

The North America industrial wearable devices market is currently experiencing growth driven by several factors. These devices are increasingly being adopted in high-risk environments, such as oil and gas recovery, mining operations, and construction sites, to enhance safety and performance.

Industrial wearable devices serve as essential tools for enhancing workplace safety, productivity, and efficiency across various industries, including military and defense, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing.

These devices are equipped with Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities, enabling wireless data transmission, real-time feedback, and automatic health alerts. They can also collect, store, interpret, and exchange data with other compatible devices on the network.

Furthermore, continuous technological innovations in industrial wearables, including bio-sensing capabilities, allow for the tracking of employees' health conditions, such as blood oxygen levels, body temperature, and heart rate. These devices also find applications in field management, real-time data monitoring, corporate wellness programs, mobile workforce management, and authentication processes.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the North America industrial wearable devices market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What are the key regions in the North America industrial wearable devices market?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the North America industrial wearable devices market?
  • What is the breakup of the North America industrial wearable devices market on the basis of product?
  • What is the breakup of the North America industrial wearable devices market on the basis of application?
  • What is the breakup of the North America industrial wearable devices market on the basis of end-use?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the North America industrial wearable devices industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the North America industrial wearable devices industry?
  • What is the structure of the North America industrial wearable devices industry and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the North America industrial wearable devices industry?

Value Chain Analysis

  • Research and Development
  • Raw Material Procurement
  • Manufacturing
  • Marketing
  • Distribution
  • End-Use

Key Regions Analysed

  • United States
  • Canada
  • Analysis for Each Country

Market by Product

  • Fitness Tracker
  • Smart Glasses
  • Smart Watch
  • Wearable Camera
  • Others

Market by Application

  • Warehouse Management
  • Training & Simulation
  • Service & Maintenance
  • Others

Market by End-Use

  • Healthcare
  • Military and Defense
  • Retail
  • Others

