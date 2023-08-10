North America Infrastructure Construction Analysis Report 2023-2026: Urgent Need to Upgrade Regional Infrastructure to Bolster the $370+ Billion Industry

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Infrastructure Construction Market Size, Trends, Analysis by Key Countries, Sector (Railway, Roads, Water and Sewage, Electricity and Power, Others), and Segment Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America infrastructure construction market size will be evaluated at $371.6 billion in 2023. The infrastructure construction market in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2026.

The urgent drive to upgrade the regional infrastructure to meet the growing needs of rising population is anticipated to drive the market growth over the predicted timeline.

The North America infrastructure construction market is the subject of a comprehensive analysis, featuring historical data and revenue forecasts for various sectors and regional segments. This report offers a detailed overview of the outlook for the infrastructure construction industry in North America up to the year 2026.

It delves into the infrastructure investment outlook in major countries such as the US and Canada, providing valuable insights into the project pipelines for roads, railways, electricity and power, water and sewage, and other crucial sectors.

With a focus on revenue opportunities and project developments, this report equips stakeholders with critical information to make informed decisions in the dynamic North America infrastructure construction market.

Reasons to Buy

  • Evaluate regional trends in infrastructure development from insight into output values and project pipelines. Identify the fastest growers to enable assessment and targeting of commercial opportunities in the markets best suited to strategic focus.
  • Identify the drivers in the North America infrastructure construction market and consider growth in developed economies. Formulate plans on where and how to engage with the market while minimizing any negative impact on revenues.
  • Accompanying the publisher's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in the North America infrastructure construction market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview

2 Sector Overviews
2.1 Railways
2.2 Roads
2.3 Electricity and Power
2.4 Water and Sewage
2.5 Others

3 Project Pipelines
3.1 All Infrastructure Projects
3.1.1 Railway Projects
3.1.2 Road Projects
3.1.3 Electricity and Power Projects
3.1.4 Water and Sewage Projects
3.1.5 Other Projects

4 North America Infrastructure Construction Regional Trends
4.1 North America Infrastructure Construction Market Data
4.1.1 US Infrastructure Construction Market Data
4.1.2 Canada Infrastructure Construction Market Data

5 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l9edqp

Source: GlobalData

