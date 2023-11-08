North America Instant Noodles Market Report 202-2028: Affordability and Convenience Drive Growth, Asian Brands Contribute to the Rising Demand

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Instant Noodles Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America instant noodles market size reached 5.8 Billion Units in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to account for 6.5 Billion Units by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9% during 2023-2028.



North America maintains a stable market for instant noodles, driven by evolving lifestyles and a growing demand among low-income consumers. The convenience and affordability of instant noodles have led to increased sales in the region.

Additionally, the introduction of popular Asian brands has further fueled the demand. The rising rate of female employment and the widespread availability of instant noodles are expected to sustain this demand in the coming years.

The report provides a deep insight into the North America instant noodles market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

