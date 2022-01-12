North America Is The Leading Market For Energy Drinks As Consumers Become More Focused on Fitness

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - The global energy drinks market is witnessing a growth as energy drinks have become one of the most rapidly growing items in the beverage market. This has been brought about by a growing focus on fitness and health by consumers. Energy products are sold as a replacement for carbonated beverages. In recent years, thus, the number of people moving away from carbonated drinks to energy drinks has increased significantly. Due to the growing consumer health consciousness and hectic lifestyles, the industry is expected to witness a healthy growth in the coming years. A report from Expert Market Research said that the global energy drinks market attained a value of USD $57 billion in 2020, driven by the growing awareness regarding health among consumers and rising disposable incomes. Aided by the increased investment by manufacturers to develop enhanced products range, the market is expected to witness a further growth in the forecast period of 2022-2027, growing at a CAGR of 7%. The market is projected to reach USD 86 billion by 2026. The report added: "Energ drink consumption has become a symbol of status, particularly for the youth. It is expected that such consumer behavior will lead to the higher overall demand for the product, thus, aiding the growth of the energy drinks market. The consumption of alcohol combined with these energy drinks is quite common in urban areas. In addition, some of the regular party goers prefer mild alcoholic beverages, resulting in high demand for alcoholic energy drinks containing an average of about 2% to 5% alcohol per volume, particularly in developed economies such as the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Spain. Such favorable factors are propelling the industry growth further. Active companies in the markets this week include Golden Grail Technology (OTCPK: GOGY), National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH), Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBEV), Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST).

North America is the leading market for energy drinks because of various health issues and rising awareness. Europe is a developing energy drink market that is about to expand at a healthy rate owing to the exponential rate of consumer adoption of the product in the region as a result of increased marketing efforts by key players. The main target categories of energy drink producers are children and teenagers. Markets in other countries, such as South America and the Middle East and Africa, are relatively small and are expected to rise in the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is, meanwhile, a growing market because of the changing demographics as well as increasing disposable incomes.

Golden Grail Technology (OTCPK: GOGY) BREAKING NEWS Golden Grail Signs Distribution Agreement - Golden Grail Technology announces they have entered in to a Distribution Agreement for Spider Energy Drink (https://spiderenergydrink.com/) with Cayman International Foods Group (CIFG). CIFG will launch Spider Energy in the international market Cayman Islands. CIFG services all the major supermarkets and is the primary supplier of the products they represent to 80% of the convenience stores in Cayman Islands. Furthermore, Cayman Islands is an Award-Winning Market with several recent accolades; Travelers Choice 2021 Award, Culinary Capital of the Caribbean and Travel and Leisure Award.

"Energy drinks are one of the fastest growing beverage segments globally and maintained growth through the pandemic. We are thrilled to have Spider Energy drink in our portfolio to capture that growth. Energy drinks are experiencing a wider reach than ever before and our launch into the award-winning Cayman Islands will be provide a great consumer and tourist base with Spider Energy," Steven Hoffman, CEO, Golden Grail.

Spider Energy Drink is packed with serious energy. This formula is the perfect balance of energy boosting B-vitamins, Taurine, Guarana, Ginseng, Key Levels of Amino Acids and herbal extracts. Made with 100% real sugar, Spider Energy is known as one of the best tasting with a fresh-citrus, smooth and refreshing flavor, without the medicinal aftertaste associated with most energy drinks. CONTINUED… Read these full releases for Golden Grail Technology at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-gogy/



Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. CELH closed up over 9% on Tuesday trading over 1.6 Million shares by the close and was further up slightly in afterhours trading. The Company recently reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. To listen to the discussion of financial results from Thursday, November 11th, 2021. Please click here

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBEV) produces, distributes, and markets various beverages in the United States. The company offers hydration and recovery isotonic sport drink under the TapouT Performance brand. SPEV closed up over 70% on Tuesday trading over 84 Million shares by the close. SBEV issued news on Tuesday the Company Received Authorization for TapouT in Walmart Stores Across Florida Metropolitan Areas.

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ), through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. FIZZ closed down very slightly in trading on Tuesday but was up slightly in afterhours trading.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) closed up over 2% on Tuesday trading over 1.8 Million shares by the market close. MNST announced that its Co-Chief Executive Officers, Rodney Sacks and Hilton Schlosberg, will host a virtual investor meeting on this Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, to provide an update on the Company's business and operations.

The Company's presentation will be open to all interested parties at www.monsterbevcorp.com, under the "Events & Presentations" section. For those who are not able to join the live webcast, the event will be archived for approximately one year on the Company's website.

