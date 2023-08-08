North America Kidney Transplant Research Report 2023

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Kidney Transplant Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America Kidney Transplant Market will increase by around US$ 14.76 Billion by 2027 US$ 11.36 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 5.37%

The number of kidney transplants is projected to increase from 30.67 thousand in 2022 to 39.44 thousand by 2027, highlighting the critical importance of this life-saving procedure in the region.

A kidney transplant is a life-saving surgical procedure where a healthy kidney is transplanted into a recipient to replace a damaged or failing kidney. The procedure aims to restore kidney function, providing recipients with the opportunity for a healthier and more fulfilling life, reducing their dependence on dialysis.

In North America, there is a significant population of individuals with kidney disease, many of whom require dialysis or a kidney transplant for effective management. Kidney transplantation offers a promising solution, improving patients' quality of life, extending their lifespan, and yielding better health outcomes compared to relying solely on dialysis.

With advanced medical technology and skilled healthcare professionals, kidney transplantation is a safe and successful treatment option for eligible patients in the United States and Canada. The growing demand for kidney transplantation further contributes to the expansion potential of the North American sector in the coming years.

However, the unforeseen spike in COVID-19 cases has impacted the supply chain for medical supplies, including Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and gloves, posing challenges for the kidney transplant industry in the near future. Nonetheless, the need for kidney transplants remains high, and advancements in medical care continue to offer hope for those with kidney disease.

According to the (OPTN) Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, 42,887 organ transplants will be done in the United States in 2022, a 3.7% increase over 2021.

In addition, for the first time, over 25,000 kidney transplants were done in the United States. The number of 25,498 represented a 3.4 percent increase over 2021. Furthermore, factors such as increased public awareness of organ donation, the development of healthcare infrastructure, and the implementation of favorable reimbursement policies will contribute to the market's growth.



However, problems such as high transplantation costs and lengthy wait times are important impediments to the expansion of the North American kidney transplant industry.



The United States captured the Highest Market Share



The North American Kidney Transplant Market is divided into; the United States, Mexico, and Canada. In the United States and Canada, there is a large population of individuals with kidney disease, and a significant portion of these individuals require dialysis or a kidney transplant to manage their condition.

A kidney transplant can offer these individuals a better quality of life, increased lifespan, and improved health outcomes compared to relying on dialysis alone. Additionally, the availability of advanced medical technology and skilled medical professionals in North American countries make kidney transplantation a safe and effective option for eligible patients.



The Living Donor Transplant Market will rise in the Foreseeable Years



Based on types, the North American market is segmented into; deceased donor transplants and living donor transplants. The living donor transplant segment is forecasted to grow at a significant rate. As the living donor transplant takes place sooner, the kidney has fewer chances of rejection and lasts longer (15-20 years on average).



The Calcineurin Inhibitors Revenue will grow due to Advancement and Technology in the Healthcare Industry



The Drugs categorizes into; calcineurin inhibitors, antiproliferative agents, mTOR inhibitors, steroids, and antibodies. Calcineurin inhibitors are a class of immunosuppressive drugs used in the management of organ transplantation, including kidney transplantation, in North American countries.

These drugs help prevent the rejection of the transplanted organ by suppressing the immune system's response to the foreign tissue. The two most commonly used calcineurin inhibitors in North America are Cyclosporine and Tacrolimus. Both drugs are highly effective in preventing rejection, but they have different side-effect profiles and dosing requirements.

These drugs are administered orally or intravenously and are typically prescribed in combination with other immunosuppressive medications to provide a more complete and effective immunosuppression regimen for transplant patients. Patients on the waiting list vs. Liver organ transplants conducted in 2021 were 90,483 out of 25,498 transplants performed, According to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network Data.

Company Analysis

Sanofi

Pfizer, Inc.

Novartis AG.

B.Braun Melsungen AG

Fresenius Medical Care

Medtronic Plc

TransMedics GroupInc

Astellas Pharma Inc

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. North America Kidney Transplant Number and Market

5.1 Kidney Transplant Number

5.2 Kidney Transplant Market



6. Share Analysis - North America Kidney Transplant Market

6.1 North America (United States, Mexico & Canada) - Kidney Transplant Number Share

6.2 North America (United States, Mexico & Canada) - Kidney Transplant Market Share

6.3 By Types Market Share

6.4 By Drugs Market Share



7. United States - Kidney Transplant Number and Market

7.1 United States - Kidney Transplant Number

7.2 United States - Kidney Transplant Market



8. Canada - Kidney Transplant Number and Market

8.1 Canada - Kidney Transplant Number

8.2 Canada - Kidney Transplant Market



9. Mexico - Kidney Transplant Number and Market

9.1 Mexico - Kidney Transplant Number

9.2 Mexico - Kidney Transplant Market



10. Types - Kidney Transplant Market

10.1 Deceased Donor Transplant

10.2 Living Donor Transplant



11. Drugs - Kidney Transplant Market

11.1 Calcineurin Inhibitors

11.2 Antiproliferative Agents

11.3 mTOR Inhibitor

11.4 Steroids

11.5 Antibodies



12. Company Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Resent Development

12.3 Revenue



