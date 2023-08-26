North America Last Mile Delivery Market size to grow by USD 62.71 million between 2022 to 2027 | The growing B2C e-commerce industry in the US drives market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio's latest market research report estimates, the North America Last Mile Delivery Market is expected to grow by USD 62.71 million between 2022 and 2027 and index a CAGR of 14.85%. The market for North America last mile delivery is driven by the booming B2C e-commerce industry in the US, which is boosted by increasing internet penetration and changing consumer preferences towards online shopping. Additionally, technological advancements enabling real-time tracking, transparency, and efficient management of deliveries are increasing market growth by enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency. Other factors such as the premiumization of goods and merchandise delivery will drive the growth. Technavio provides a comprehensive overview of the present global market situation and the general market environment. View free sample report.

The growth of North America last mile delivery market is driven by two key drivers. Firstly, the surge in demand for efficient delivery services is increased by the rapid rise of B2C e-commerce, driven by consumer preference for online shopping and convenience. Moreover, the emphasis on premiumized delivery experiences and the adaptation to changing consumer habits, accelerated by the pandemic, are further bolstering market expansion. Secondly, technological advancements, particularly real-time tracking and delivery management tools, are gaining traction, enhancing transparency and control for customers while addressing operational challenges, thus contributing to the market's robust growth.

The research report also provides information on major companies and in-depth analysis of the market's competitive landscape.

Key regions contributing to the growth of North America Last Mile Delivery Market:

The growth of the last mile delivery market is notably influenced by key regions, particularly North America, which serves as a significant driver. With the thriving B2C e-commerce industry, technological advancements, and changing consumer preferences, North America plays a pivotal role in the market's expansion. Within North America, the United States leads the way due to its extensive e-commerce landscape, urbanization, and tech innovation. The integration of real-time tracking solutions and delivery management tools is further enhancing the market's growth. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for efficient last mile delivery, as remote work arrangements and shifting consumer behavior have intensified the reliance on prompt and reliable delivery services.

