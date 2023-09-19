North America Leads Cellulase Enzyme Market as Biofuel Demand Rises, with Novozymes and Merck Group at the Helm

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cellulase Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Source (Fungi, Bacteria, Cell Culture, Others), End-Use Industry, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cellulase industry is making significant strides, projected to reach a value of USD 2.95 Billion by 2029, up from USD 1.962 Billion in 2022.

This growth is attributed to the world's increasing environmental consciousness, driving demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products. Cellulase, a key player in the industrial enzyme market, possesses the remarkable ability to break down cellulose into simpler sugars, making industrial processes cleaner and greener.

Cellulase is a versatile enzyme used in various industries. In textiles, it softens cotton and finishes denim. In laundry detergents, it aids in color care, cleaning, and anti-deposition. The food industry utilizes it for mashing, while the pulp and paper sector employs it for deinking, drainage improvement, and fiber modification. Additionally, cellulase plays a crucial role in the pharmaceutical industry.

Fungi are the preferred source for cellulase production, particularly Trichoderma species. The Pulp and Paper industry has witnessed a growing demand for cellulase enzymes due to their ability to enhance efficiency and paper quality. These enzymes soften pulp, resulting in improved paper quality with better formation, increased tensile strength, and reduced roughness.

Wine brewing also benefits from cellulase enzymes, which break down complex polysaccharides and enhance production and quality.

North America leads in cellulase enzymes, driven by biofuel production growth, with the United States at the forefront. Regulatory initiatives to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, like the EU's target of 14% renewable energy in transport by 2030, create a demand for biofuels and, consequently, cellulase enzymes.

Major companies such as Novozymes, AB Enzymes, Amano Enzymes, and Genencor serve the cellulase market, continuously advancing enzyme engineering and bioprocessing technologies for more efficient and scalable production processes.

