North America Leads Cellulase Enzyme Market as Biofuel Demand Rises, with Novozymes and Merck Group at the Helm

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cellulase Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Source (Fungi, Bacteria, Cell Culture, Others), End-Use Industry, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The Global Cellulase industry is making significant strides, projected to reach a value of USD 2.95 Billion by 2029, up from USD 1.962 Billion in 2022.

This growth is attributed to the world's increasing environmental consciousness, driving demand for eco-friendly and sustainable products. Cellulase, a key player in the industrial enzyme market, possesses the remarkable ability to break down cellulose into simpler sugars, making industrial processes cleaner and greener.

Market Segmentation:

  • By Source:
    • Fungi
    • Bacteria
    • Cell Culture
    • Others
  • By End-Use Industry:
    • Textile
    • Paper and Pulp
    • Food and Beverage
    • Biofuel
    • Animal Feed
    • Others
  • By Region:
    • Americas
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • Middle East & Africa

Cellulase is a versatile enzyme used in various industries. In textiles, it softens cotton and finishes denim. In laundry detergents, it aids in color care, cleaning, and anti-deposition. The food industry utilizes it for mashing, while the pulp and paper sector employs it for deinking, drainage improvement, and fiber modification. Additionally, cellulase plays a crucial role in the pharmaceutical industry.

Fungi are the preferred source for cellulase production, particularly Trichoderma species. The Pulp and Paper industry has witnessed a growing demand for cellulase enzymes due to their ability to enhance efficiency and paper quality. These enzymes soften pulp, resulting in improved paper quality with better formation, increased tensile strength, and reduced roughness.

Wine brewing also benefits from cellulase enzymes, which break down complex polysaccharides and enhance production and quality.

North America leads in cellulase enzymes, driven by biofuel production growth, with the United States at the forefront. Regulatory initiatives to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, like the EU's target of 14% renewable energy in transport by 2030, create a demand for biofuels and, consequently, cellulase enzymes.

Major companies such as Novozymes, AB Enzymes, Amano Enzymes, and Genencor serve the cellulase market, continuously advancing enzyme engineering and bioprocessing technologies for more efficient and scalable production processes.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Background

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global Cellulase Market: Historic and Forecast (2019-2029)
3.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Cellulase Market
3.2 Estimated Cost of Cellulase Enzyme
3.3 Global Ethanol Production, Billion Gallon, 2021
3.4 Thermostable cellulases of different organisms
3.5 Key Aspects of Each type of Cellulase
3.6 Global Cellulase Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2019-2029 (USD Million & CAGR)
3.7 Degree of Impact of Covid 19 on Cellulase Market
3.8 Global Cellulase Market Segmentation : By Source
3.8.1 Global Cellulase Market, By Source Overview
3.8.2 Global Cellulase Market Size, By Fungi, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)
3.8.3 Global Cellulase Market Size, By Bacteria, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)
3.8.4 Global Cellulase Market Size, By Cell Culture, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)
3.8.5 Global Cellulase Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)
3.9 Global Cellulase Market Segmentation: By End-Use Industry
3.9.1 Global Cellulase Market, By End-Use Industry Overview
3.9.2 Global Cellulase Market Size, By Textile, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)
3.9.3 Global Cellulase Market Size, By Pulp and Paper, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)
3.9.4 Global Cellulase Market Size, By Food and Beverage, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)
3.9.5 Global Cellulase Market Size, By Animal Feed, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)
3.9.6 Global Cellulase Market Size, By Biofuel, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)
3.9.7 Global Cellulase Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

4. Global Cellulase Market, Regional Analysis
4.1 Regional Coverage of the Study
4.2 Regional Snapshot

5. Americas Cellulase Market: Historic and Forecast (2019-2029)

6. Europe Cellulase Market: Historic and Forecast (2019-2029)

7. Asia Pacific Cellulase Market: Historic and Forecast (2019-2029)

8. Middle East & Africa Cellulase Market: Historic and Forecast (2019-2029)

9. Market Dynamics

9.1 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics on Global Cellulase Market
9.2 Drivers
9.3 Restraints
9.4 Trends

10. Industry Ecosystem Analysis
10.1 Porter Analysis
10.2 Supply Chain Analysis

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1 Market Position Matrix
11.2 Market Share of Leading Companies
11.3 Company Profiling
11.3.1 Novozymes
11.3.2 Merck Group (SigmaAldrich Co., LLC)
11.3.3 Amano Enzyme
11.3.4 Worthington Biomedical Corporation
11.3.5 Creative Enzymes
11.3.6 Prozomix
11.3.7 MP Biomedicals LLC
11.3.8 bioWORLD
11.3.9 AB Enzymes
11.3.10 BIO-CAT

12. About the Publisher and Disclaimer

