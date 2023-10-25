North America Leads the Extracellular Matrix Patches Market, with Asia Pacific Expected to Exhibit the Fastest Growth Rate

News provided by

Research and Markets

25 Oct, 2023, 14:15 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Extracellular Matrix Patches Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Raw Material (Bovine, Porcine), By Application (Soft Tissue Repair, Vascular Repair & Reconstruction), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global extracellular matrix patches market size is expected to reach USD 51.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the rising number of trauma surgeries, and the growing adoption of ECM patches among healthcare providers are some of the key drivers for this market. Recent development of advanced ECM patches for soft tissue repair and wound healing procedures is also expected to positively impact market growth.

The surging number of hernia and pelvic restoration surgeries is also propelling demand for ECM patches in healing processes. Moreover, these patches offer greater biocompatibility, durability, and pliability than synthetic patches, which is expected to drive demand in the market. Favorable reimbursement support by governments around the world is also expected to boost the adoption and acceptance of these patches in the market.

The rising number of research activities for the development of extracellular matrix patches enables an expansion in applications, which in turn, drives the market. In addition, rising government initiatives toward improvement in healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure in developing countries are positively influencing the market growth. However, the high cost of these patches is a significant factor that can lower the adoption of these patches in lower- and middle- income countries.

Companies Mentioned

  • Cook Group
  • Coloplast Group
  • Smith & Nephew
  • Koninklijke DSM N.V.
  • MTF Biologics
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Medtronic
  • Baxter
  • Aziyo Biologics
  • Admedus Ltd.

Extracellular Matrix Patches Market Report Highlights

  • ECM patches for soft tissue repair emerged as the largest application segment in terms of revenue in 2022, owing to the rising number of hernia repair and trauma surgeries
  • ECM patches derived from porcine accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 based on raw material owing to several benefits of porcine over other sources, such as reduction in scar formation, durability, and pliability
  • In terms of geography, North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 and Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Extracellular Matrix Patches Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1. Parent market outlook
3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market driver analysis
3.3.2. Market restraint analysis
3.4. Extracellular Matrix Patches Market Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. Extracellular Matrix Patches Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Extracellular Matrix Patches Market, Key Takeaways
4.2. Extracellular Matrix Patches Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
4.3. Cardiac Repair
4.3.1. Cardiac repair market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
4.4. Vascular Repair & Reconstruction
4.4.1. Vascular repair & reconstruction market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
4.5. Pericardial Repair
4.5.1. Pericardial repair market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
4.6. Dural Repair
4.6.1. Dural repair market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
4.7. Soft Tissue Repair
4.7.1. Soft tissue repair market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
4.8. Wound Healing
4.8.1. Wound healing market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Extracellular Matrix Patches Market: Raw Material Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Extracellular Matrix Patches Market, Key Takeaways
5.2. Extracellular Matrix Patches Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
5.3. Bovine
5.3.1. Bovine market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
5.4. Porcine
5.4.1. Porcine market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
5.5. Others
5.5.1. Others market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Extracellular Matrix Patches Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
7.2. Market Participant Categorization

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7b9p7i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Medical Devices Reimbursement Market Predicted to Reach $1028.2 Billion by 2030 at 8.8% CAGR

Global Medical Devices Reimbursement Market Predicted to Reach $1028.2 Billion by 2030 at 8.8% CAGR

The "Medical Devices Reimbursement Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Payer (Public, Private), By Healthcare Setting (Hospitals,...
Global HIV Diagnostics Market Predicted to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.5%

Global HIV Diagnostics Market Predicted to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.5%

The "HIV Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Consumables, Instruments), By Test Type (Antibody Tests, Viral Load...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.