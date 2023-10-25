North America Leads the Extracellular Matrix Patches Market, with Asia Pacific Expected to Exhibit the Fastest Growth Rate

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Extracellular Matrix Patches Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Raw Material (Bovine, Porcine), By Application (Soft Tissue Repair, Vascular Repair & Reconstruction), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global extracellular matrix patches market size is expected to reach USD 51.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the rising number of trauma surgeries, and the growing adoption of ECM patches among healthcare providers are some of the key drivers for this market. Recent development of advanced ECM patches for soft tissue repair and wound healing procedures is also expected to positively impact market growth.



The surging number of hernia and pelvic restoration surgeries is also propelling demand for ECM patches in healing processes. Moreover, these patches offer greater biocompatibility, durability, and pliability than synthetic patches, which is expected to drive demand in the market. Favorable reimbursement support by governments around the world is also expected to boost the adoption and acceptance of these patches in the market.



The rising number of research activities for the development of extracellular matrix patches enables an expansion in applications, which in turn, drives the market. In addition, rising government initiatives toward improvement in healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure in developing countries are positively influencing the market growth. However, the high cost of these patches is a significant factor that can lower the adoption of these patches in lower- and middle- income countries.

Companies Mentioned

Cook Group

Coloplast Group

Smith & Nephew

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

MTF Biologics

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Baxter

Aziyo Biologics

Admedus Ltd.

Extracellular Matrix Patches Market Report Highlights

ECM patches for soft tissue repair emerged as the largest application segment in terms of revenue in 2022, owing to the rising number of hernia repair and trauma surgeries

ECM patches derived from porcine accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 based on raw material owing to several benefits of porcine over other sources, such as reduction in scar formation, durability, and pliability

In terms of geography, North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 and Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Extracellular Matrix Patches Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4. Extracellular Matrix Patches Market Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. Extracellular Matrix Patches Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Extracellular Matrix Patches Market, Key Takeaways

4.2. Extracellular Matrix Patches Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Cardiac Repair

4.3.1. Cardiac repair market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Vascular Repair & Reconstruction

4.4.1. Vascular repair & reconstruction market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5. Pericardial Repair

4.5.1. Pericardial repair market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.6. Dural Repair

4.6.1. Dural repair market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.7. Soft Tissue Repair

4.7.1. Soft tissue repair market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.8. Wound Healing

4.8.1. Wound healing market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Extracellular Matrix Patches Market: Raw Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Extracellular Matrix Patches Market, Key Takeaways

5.2. Extracellular Matrix Patches Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Bovine

5.3.1. Bovine market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Porcine

5.4.1. Porcine market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Others market estimates and forecasts, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Extracellular Matrix Patches Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Market Participant Categorization



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7b9p7i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets