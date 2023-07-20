North America Leads the Global Logistics Automation Market with $13.2 Billion in Revenue, Asia-Pacific to Experience High Growth

DUBLIN, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Logistics Automation: Global Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the global logistics automation market, analyzing its size, key trends, growth drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. It also provides valuable insights into the strategies and products of major players in the market.

The report covers the period from 2023 to 2028, with 2022 as the base year. It presents estimated market data and revenue forecasts segmented by component, function, and industry. The analysis provides valuable information for businesses and investors looking to understand the current and future state of the logistics automation market.

The global logistics automation market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for efficient and streamlined supply chain operations. Logistics automation incorporates technologies such as robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT) to optimize various aspects of logistics and supply chain management. By automating processes in warehousing, transportation, inventory management, and order fulfillment, businesses can enhance productivity, reduce costs, and improve accuracy.

Key Findings of the Report:

  1. Market Size and Revenue Forecast: The global logistics automation market was valued at $33.1 billion in 2022. The report projects the market to reach $64.2 billion by 2028, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of X% during the forecast period.
  2. Component Analysis: The market is segmented based on components into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment dominates the market, accounting for a significant share in terms of revenue. Major companies in this segment include Barco, Baxter International Inc., Canon Medical Systems Corp., Conmed Corp., Ge Healthcare, Getinge Group, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Leica Microsystems, Mizuho Osi, Nds Surgical Imaging LLC, Olympus Corp., Siemens Healthineers, Skytron LLC, Smith & Nephew plc, Sony Medical Systems, Steris Corp., Stryker, and Toshiba Medical Systems Corp.
  3. Function Analysis: The logistics automation market is categorized based on functions into warehouse and storage management and transportation management. Warehouse and storage management holds the largest market share, driven by the need for efficient inventory management and order fulfillment.
  4. Regional Analysis: The market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World (RoW). North America leads the global logistics automation market, with a significant share attributed to the presence of leading global companies and advanced technology infrastructure. Key players in this region include Baxter International Inc., Canon Medical Systems Corp., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corp., and Steris Corp. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing industrialization and adoption of advanced technologies.

The report includes valuable market insights, such as historic revenue data for 2022, estimated market size for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projected compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028. It also provides a detailed analysis of major growth drivers, challenges, technology updates, and macroeconomic variables influencing the logistics automation market. Furthermore, the report offers profiles of key players operating in the market, enabling readers to gain a comprehensive understanding of the competitive landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Market Outlook

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers
  • Growing Adoption of Industry 4.0 Technology
  • Growth in E-Commerce
  • Reduction in Operational Cost and Improved Efficiency
  • Market Restraints
  • Limited Standardization
  • High Initial Investment
  • Security and Data Privacy Concerns
  • Market Opportunities
  • Advancement of Autonomous Vehicles and Drones
  • Implementation of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

  • Overview
  • Key Emerging Technologies
  • Artificial Intelligence (Ai)
  • Internet of Things (Iot)
  • Blockchain
  • Robotics
  • Big Data and Data Analytics
  • Cloud Computing
  • Autonomous Vehicles
  • Elastic Logistics
  • Last-Mile Delivery

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Component, Function and Industry

  • Logistics Automation Market, by Component
  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Services
  • Market Size and Forecast
  • Logistics Automation Market, by Function
  • Warehouse and Storage Management
  • Transportation Management
  • Market Size and Forecast
  • Logistics Automation Market, by Industry
  • Manufacturing
  • Health and Pharmaceuticals
  • Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (Fmcg)
  • Retail and E-Commerce
  • Automotive
  • Others
  • Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Overview
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

  • Overview
  • Key Players Market Share Analysis
  • Recent Key Developments

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Chapter 10 Project Scope and Methodology

