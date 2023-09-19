North America Leads the Global Manufactured Soil Market in 2022, While Asia-Pacific Predicted for Fastest Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Manufactured Soil Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global manufactured soil market is projected to grow from $7.61 billion in 2022 to $8.23 billion in 2023, at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. Further growth is anticipated, with the market expected to reach $10.77 billion by 2027, driven by advanced technology adoption and increasing demand for organic products.

Manufactured soil, engineered to function like natural soil, plays a vital role in landscaping and land regeneration. It is composed of various organic and inorganic materials and serves as a growing medium. Garden soil, soil mix, manure and compost, turf sand, and organic soil improver are the primary types of manufactured soil used in applications ranging from agriculture to sports fields and green spaces.

Key Market Players: Leading companies in the manufactured soil market include Boxley Materials Company Inc., Casella Organics Inc., Tim O'hare Associates LLP, B.D. White Top Soil Company Inc., Boughton Loam & Turf Management Limited, and more.

One of the notable trends in the market is the adoption of technology advancements. Major players are incorporating new technologies to enhance their positions. For instance, Terramera, a Canada-based agriculture technology company, recently launched the 'enrichSoil' platform in January 2023. This technology provides real-time soil analysis data with 99% accuracy, aiding in fertilizer optimization and soil health improvement for manufactured soils.

North America led the manufactured soil market in 2022, while Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for organic products is poised to drive the manufactured soil market further. Organic products, grown without synthetic chemicals, are gaining popularity. Manufactured soils, composed of organic waste, are used for container-grown organic plants and vegetables.

