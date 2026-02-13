North America Leads the Modified Starch Market with 34% Revenue in 2025 as Global Market Size Set to Surpass 19.90B by 2031 says a 2026 Mordor Intelligence Report

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global modified starch market size is valued at USD 17.15 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 19.90 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 2.67% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being driven by rising consumption of processed and ready-to-eat foods, rapid urbanization, and changing dietary patterns—particularly in developing economies. Beyond food, modified starch continues to gain importance in paper, textile, and pharmaceutical manufacturing, where performance consistency and cost efficiency are critical.

At the same time, environmental regulations and sustainability targets are influencing how starches are modified and manufactured, encouraging a gradual shift away from chemical treatments toward physical and process-based modification techniques.

Key Trends in the Modified Starch Market

Clean Label Innovation and Sustainability: The modified starch market is being revolutionized by the clean label movement, where physical modification techniques like cold plasma and pulsed electric field technologies are replacing chemical treatments. These advancements allow manufacturers to enhance viscosity and freeze-thaw stability while maintaining 'natural' ingredient status. Beyond food, this trend is expanding the modified starch market size within industrial sectors like paper and textiles, where starch-based cationic agents are replacing petroleum-derived polymers to improve fiber retention and reduce wastewater pollution in line with global decarbonization goals.

Functional Essentiality in Plant-Based and Dairy Sectors: Growth in the modified starch market is increasingly tied to the plant-based explosion, as specialized starches are engineered to replicate the fibrous texture of muscle tissue in meat analogs. In the dairy sector, these ingredients serve as critical stabilizers that allow for fat reduction without compromising creaminess, helping brands navigate fluctuating input costs. By offering tailored solutions for complex gelling and water-binding needs, suppliers are capturing a larger modified starch market share, positioning these versatile carbohydrates as indispensable tools for achieving sensory parity in vegan and health-conscious formulations.

Modified Starch Market Segmentation Highlights

By Type

Pregelatinized Starch

Acid Modified

Oxidised Strach

Cationic Starch

Acetylated Starch

Others

By Source

Maize/Corn

Wheat

Potato

Tapioca

Others

By Application

Food and Beverage

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Textile

Paper and Corrugating

Others

By Form

Powder

Liquid

Regional Dynamics Reflect Industrial and Food Processing Strength

North America remains a key market, supported by advanced food processing infrastructure, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and abundant corn supply. Demand for non-GMO and physically modified starches creates premium opportunities.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, driven by rapid industrialization, expanding food processing capacity, and rising pharmaceutical production in China and India. The region's diverse agricultural base supports source diversification beyond corn.

Europe's market is shaped by stringent environmental regulations and sustainability mandates, with investments focused on energy-efficient processing and circular-economy practices.

Competitive Landscape Shifts Toward Value-Added Solutions

The global modified starch market shows moderate concentration, with multinational ingredient suppliers competing alongside regional specialists. Leading players are prioritizing innovation in clean-label, specialty, and application-specific starches rather than expanding commodity capacity.

Competition is most intense in food applications, while pharmaceutical and industrial segments offer greater differentiation potential due to higher technical and regulatory barriers. Vertical integration and sustainability investments are becoming critical to maintaining modified starch market share as the industry transitions from volume-driven growth to value-based competition.

Key Companies Operating in the Modified Starch Market

Roquette Freres

Ingredion Incorporated

Cargill, Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Tate & Lyle Plc

