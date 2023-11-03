North America Leads the Way: Industry 4.0 Embraces Teleoperation and Telerobotics Solutions for Enhanced Efficiency

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market by Technologies, Solutions, and Applications for Enterprise and Industrial Automation 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A groundbreaking report explores the rising influence of teleoperation and telerobotics in the era of Industry 4.0. The report assesses the impact of teleoperation and telerobotics solutions across various industry verticals, including education, medical, manufacturing, mining, nuclear/hazardous waste management, and transportation.

Key Report Findings:

  1. North America will lead the global operations and telerobotics market through 2028.
  2. The use of AI software in support of teleoperations is expected to reach $5.9 billion worldwide.
  3. Tele-maintenance solutions will experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period.
  4. The global teleoperation and telerobotics market is poised to reach $92.6 billion by 2028.
  5. The adoption of cloud robotics as a service will increase by over 90% due to teleoperation solutions.

Unlocking the Potential of Teleoperation and Telerobotics

Teleoperation enables remote operation of equipment or machines, while telerobotics involves remote control of robots. Key systems in teleoperation and telerobotics include movement, interaction, analytics, vision technologies, and advanced communications.

These technologies, supported by ICT infrastructure, including broadband communications, sensors, machine-to-machine (M2M) communications, and IoT technologies, are transforming industries and enabling new use cases for robotics. The synergy between teleoperations, M2M/IoT, and 5G communications is unlocking novel applications in both consumer and industrial automation.

The advent of 5G and Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) is untethering teleoperation from fixed communication connections, enabling teleoperation anywhere with 5G coverage. This opens up new possibilities for consumer and industrial scenarios involving robotics.

Furthermore, the report predicts that digital twin technology will play a pivotal role in next-generation teleoperation, mapping the physical world to the digital realm. Coupled with haptic Internet technologies and Virtual Reality (VR), these advancements will democratize user interfaces, eliminating the need for specialized equipment and proprietary systems.

Cloud robotics is set to revolutionize teleoperation and telerobotics by introducing a service model that allows fractional ownership and on-demand usage. This democratizes access to machines for industrial and enterprise applications, empowering smaller companies to leverage these solutions without significant capital investments.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Technology and Application Analysis
3.1 Infrastructure Technology
3.1.1 Connected/Molding Machine
3.1.2 Telerobot/Telemanipulator
3.1.2.1 Technical Architecture
3.1.2.1.1 Telerobot
3.1.2.1.2 Web Client
3.1.2.1.3 Communications
3.1.2.1.4 Transmission Protocol
3.1.2.2 Real-Time Transport Protocol
3.1.3 HMI Computing/Video Conferencing Device
3.1.4 Servers and Storage
3.1.5 Tele-maintenance Station
3.1.6 Hardware Equipment
3.2 Software Technology
3.2.1 Digital Twinning and Controlling
3.2.1.1 Virtual Objects and Control of Real Assets
3.2.1.2 Digital Twinning as a Service
3.2.2 Conferencing and Communication
3.2.3 Network Management and Security
3.2.4 Identity and Authentication
3.2.5 Remote Monitoring and Analytics
3.2.6 Real-Time Streaming
3.2.7 AI Software
3.2.7.1 Machine Learning
3.2.7.2 Context-Based Processing
3.2.7.3 Cognitive Computing
3.2.7.4 Swarm Computing
3.3 Potential Application Analysis
3.3.1 Videoconferencing
3.3.2 Telepresence
3.3.3 Live Streaming
3.3.4 Remote Surgery and Operation
3.3.5 Drone Logistics
3.3.6 Pipeline Inspection
3.3.7 Advertising and Sales
3.3.8 Hazardous Environments
3.3.9 Subsea Work
3.3.10 Building Communities
3.3.11 Space Exploration
3.4 Use Case Analysis
3.4.1 Manufacturing
3.4.2 Healthcare and Medical
3.4.3 Automotive
3.4.4 Logistics
3.4.5 Education
3.4.6 Entertainment
3.4.7 Marine
3.4.8 Oil, Gas, and Mining
3.4.9 Advertising
3.4.10 Agriculture
3.4.11 Space Management
3.5 Connectivity and Cloud Deployment
3.6 Bilateral Control and Haptic Feedback
3.6.1 Unilateral vs. Bilateral Model Performance
3.6.2 Tactile Robotics and Human-Like Dexterity
3.6.3 Telerobotic Interface
3.7 Convergence between IT and OT
3.8 Multi-Access Edge Computing and 5G Network
3.9 Industrial Prosumer
3.10 Connected Service and Teleoperation

4. Company Analysis
4.1 AppFolio
4.2 ABB Group
4.3 AGT Robotics
4.4 ARM Holdings
4.5 Bosch
4.6 Buildium
4.7 Console
4.8 Calvary Robotics
4.9 Cisco
4.10 CloudMinds
4.11 Contiki
4.12 H Robotics
4.13 Digi International
4.14 Entrata
4.15 Ekso Bionics
4.16 General Electric
4.17 Google
4.18 IBM
4.19 iRobot
4.20 Intuitive Surgical
4.21 Kuka AG
4.22 London Computer Systems
4.23 MRI Software
4.24 Nachi Fujikoshi
4.25 Omron Corporation
4.26 Property Boulevard
4.27 RealPage
4.28 Rockend
4.29 TOPS Software
4.30 Yardi Systems

5. Teleoperations and Telerobotics Market Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2028
5.1 Global IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market 2023 - 2028
5.1.1 Consolidated IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market
5.1.2 IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market by Segment
5.1.2.1 IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market by Hardware
5.1.2.2 IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market by Equipment
5.1.2.3 IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market by Software
5.1.2.3.1 IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market by AI Software Technology
5.1.2.4 IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market by Service
5.1.2.4.1 IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market by Professional Service
5.1.3 IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market by Application
5.1.4 IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market by Industry Vertical
5.1.5 IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market by Deployment
5.1.6 IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market by Connectivity
5.2 Regional IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market 2023 - 2028
5.2.1 IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market by Region
5.2.2 North America IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market 2023 - 2028
5.2.3 Europe IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market 2023 - 2028
5.2.4 Asia Pacific IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market 2023 - 2028
5.2.5 Middle East IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market 2023 - 2028
5.2.6 Latin America IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market 2023 - 2028

6. Conclusions and Recommendations

