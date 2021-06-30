North America Limestone Market Report 2021: Crushed Limestone, Calcined Limestone (PCC) and Ground Limestone (GCC)

DUBLIN, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Limestone Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America limestone market reached a volume of 1,121 Milion Tons in 2020. Looking forward, the market to exhibit stable growth during 2021-2026.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



The industry in this region comprises of products such as crushed limestone, calcined limestone (PCC) and ground limestone (GCC). These products are used widely across various industries such as construction, iron and steel manufacturing, waste-water treatment, chemical manufacturing, paper and pulp, agriculture and others.



The limestone industry in North America has been primarily driven by the growth in the construction activities in the residential and commercial building sectors, transportation and other infrastructural developments. In addition, strong growth of the economy, increasing population, their rising disposable incomes and high standard of living have further increased the demand for limestone in its other industrial applications.

The federal government in Canada has recently proposed the use of ground limestone as a coloring agent in food applications, and the government in the US has allotted US$ 1 Trillion in 2018 financial budget for infrastructural development in the country. Such initiatives are expected to propel the growth of the limestone industry in the coming years.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also examined the competitive landscape of the North America limestone market. Some of the major players include: Graymont, Lhoist, Carmeuse, United States Lime and Minerals Inc., Iowa Limestone Company and Mississippi Lime Company.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Physical and Chemical Properties

4.3 Key Industry Trends



5 North America Limestone Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Price Analysis

5.4.1 Key Price Indicators

5.4.2 Price Structure

5.4.3 Price Trends

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Breakup by Size

5.7 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.8 Market Breakup by Type

5.9 Market Forecast

5.10 SWOT Analysis

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.11.1 Ore Mining

5.11.2 Primary Processing

5.11.3 Manufacturers

5.11.4 Distributors

5.11.5 Exporters

5.11.6 End-Users

5.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



6 PESTEL Analysis

6.1 Political Factors

6.2 Economic Factors

6.3 Social Factors

6.4 Technological Factors

6.5 Environmental Factors

6.6 Legal Factors



7 Trade Data

7.1 Imports

7.2 Exports



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 USA

8.2 Canada



9 Market Breakup by Size

9.1 Crushed

9.2 Calcined (PCC)

9.3 Ground (GCC)



10 Market Breakup by End-Use

10.1 Construction Industry

10.2 Metallurgical Industry

10.3 Paper & Pulp Industry

10.4 Chemical Industry

10.5 Waste Water Industry

10.6 Agriculture Industry



11 Market Breakup by Type

11.1 High Calcium Limestone

11.2 Magnesian Limestone



12 Economics of Mining



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

Graymont

Lhoist

Carmeuse

United States Lime

Minerals Inc.

Iowa Limestone Company

Mississippi Lime Company

