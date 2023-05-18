North America Lithium Compound Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries Boosts Growth

DUBLIN, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Lithium Compound Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America lithium compound market size reached 60,776 Tons LCE in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach 119,320 Tons LCE by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.9% during 2022-2028.

Lithium is a silvery-white alkali metal, which is stored in mineral oil owing to its highly reactive and flammable nature. As a result of its corrosive nature in moist air, lithium never occurs freely. Both lithium and its compounds find several industrial applications in the production of batteries, steel and aluminum, heat-resistant glass and ceramics, grease lubricants, flux additives, automotive parts, etc.

The lithium compound market in the region is being driven by the rising demand for lithium-ion batteries for devices such as laptops, mobile phones and calculators. Moreover, recent advances in the lithium battery technology has expanded its application from the healthcare sector for cardiac pacemakers to military operations for thermal batteries.

The North America lithium compound market is currently being driven by several factors. A majority of the population in the region depends on electronic gadgets, like smartphones, tablets and laptops, for communication along with other daily activities. As a result, they consistently upgrade these devices, in turn, supporting the growth of the lithium compound market.

Moreover, the implementation of the Paris Agreement has stimulated the demand for electric vehicles in the region, in order to mitigate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. This is impacting the market positively as electric vehicles employ lithium compound products in the form of a major component.

Apart from this, the booming construction sector has led to an escalated demand for different types of glass and ceramics, thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Further, expanding application of lithium-ion batteries across the healthcare and automotive sectors is also providing a thrust to the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the North America lithium compound market report, along with forecasts at the regional and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on type and end-use.

Key Regions Analysed

  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Analysis for Each Country

  • Market by Type
  • Lithium Carbonate
  • Lithium Hydroxide
  • Lithium Concentrate
  • Lithium Metal
  • Lithium Chloride
  • Butyllithium
  • Others
  • Market by End-Use
  • Batteries
  • Glass and Glass Ceramics
  • Automotive Parts
  • Greases
  • Metallurgy
  • Polymer
  • Air Treatment
  • Others
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Key Drivers and Challenges
  • Porters Five Forces Analysis
  • PESTEL Analysis
  • Government Regulations
  • Competitive Landscape
  • Competitive Structure
  • Key Player Profiles

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the North America lithium compound market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What are the key regions in the North America lithium compound market?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the North America lithium compound market?
  • What is the breakup of the North America lithium compound market on the basis of type?
  • What is the breakup of the North America lithium compound market on the basis of end-use?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the North America lithium compound industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the North America lithium compound industry?
  • What is the structure of the North America lithium compound industry and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the North America lithium compound industry?
  • What are the profit margins in the North America lithium compound industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Lithium Compound Market

6 North America Lithium Compound Market

7 North America Lithium Compound Market: Breakup by Type

8 North America Lithium Compound Market: Breakup by End-Use

9 North America Lithium Compound Market: Breakup by Country

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Rivalry
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iv2956

