North America Lithium Compound Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries Boosts Growth

The North America lithium compound market size reached 60,776 Tons LCE in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach 119,320 Tons LCE by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.9% during 2022-2028.



Lithium is a silvery-white alkali metal, which is stored in mineral oil owing to its highly reactive and flammable nature. As a result of its corrosive nature in moist air, lithium never occurs freely. Both lithium and its compounds find several industrial applications in the production of batteries, steel and aluminum, heat-resistant glass and ceramics, grease lubricants, flux additives, automotive parts, etc.

The lithium compound market in the region is being driven by the rising demand for lithium-ion batteries for devices such as laptops, mobile phones and calculators. Moreover, recent advances in the lithium battery technology has expanded its application from the healthcare sector for cardiac pacemakers to military operations for thermal batteries.



The North America lithium compound market is currently being driven by several factors. A majority of the population in the region depends on electronic gadgets, like smartphones, tablets and laptops, for communication along with other daily activities. As a result, they consistently upgrade these devices, in turn, supporting the growth of the lithium compound market.

Moreover, the implementation of the Paris Agreement has stimulated the demand for electric vehicles in the region, in order to mitigate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. This is impacting the market positively as electric vehicles employ lithium compound products in the form of a major component.

Apart from this, the booming construction sector has led to an escalated demand for different types of glass and ceramics, thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Further, expanding application of lithium-ion batteries across the healthcare and automotive sectors is also providing a thrust to the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the North America lithium compound market report, along with forecasts at the regional and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on type and end-use.



Key Regions Analysed

United States

Canada

Mexico

Analysis for Each Country

Market by Type

Lithium Carbonate

Lithium Hydroxide

Lithium Concentrate

Lithium Metal

Lithium Chloride

Butyllithium

Others

Market by End-Use

Batteries

Glass and Glass Ceramics

Automotive Parts

Greases

Metallurgy

Polymer

Air Treatment

Others

Value Chain Analysis

Key Drivers and Challenges

Porters Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Government Regulations

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Structure

Key Player Profiles

