North America Medium- & Heavy-Duty Vocational & Work Truck/Body Manufacturing Report 2021: 327 Body Fabricators have Been Identified, with Estimates of Total and Segment Sales

This project is a market assessment of the $3.5 billion medium/heavy-duty (Class 4 to Class 7) vocational/work truck industry in the United States and Canada. It covers 17 truck/body segments, with a total of 40 sub/types, and quantifies 2020 market size and competitive shares in units and dollars.

327 body fabricators have been identified, with estimates of total and segment sales and employee numbers, along with details on manufacturing facility locations, ownership and competitive shares.

Included are historical estimates and trends in market size (shipments) and growth rates, recent developments in M&A activity, facility expansions, new product launches and electric propulsion, plus five-year forward forecasts by segment. Maps display geographic distribution of production.

Covid-induced shutdowns and supply-chain disruptions on production and shipments by truck/body fabricators had significant impact on the industry in 2020, with shipments declining over 2019 for all truck/body segments.

The 2021 outlook is cautiously optimistic, with expected easing of supply chain constraints and infrastructure investment expected to boost demand.

Truck/body segments included are:

Beverage & Vending Truck/Bodies

Concrete Mixers & Pumps

Conveyor Delivery Truck/Bodies

Dump Truck/Bodies

Flatbed Truck/Bodies

Grain Truck/Bodies

Grapple Loaders

Hoist & Carrier Truck/Bodies

Lube Truck/Bodies

Refuse Compactors - Front, Side & Rear

Service, Utility & Mechanic/Crane Truck/Bodies

Street & Parking Lot Sweepers

Tank Truck/Bodies - Dry & Liquid

Tow & Carrier Truck/Bodies

Vacuum Tank Trucks - Hydro Excavators, Vacuum Loaders & Coded Tanks

Vacuum Tank Trucks - Septic & Portable Restroom

Van Truck/Bodies

Key Topics Covered:

Part I

A.1 Scope & Method

A.2 Medium- & Heavy-Duty Truck/Body Segments

A.3 Chassis Classes

B. Executive Summary

C. Industry Analysis

C.1 Market Size Estimates: by (i) Segment (ii) Geography (iii) Ownership

C.2 Historical Market Size Estimates: Total & by Segment

C.3 Manufacturer Count: by (i) Segment, (ii) Unit Shipments and (iii) Body Types

C. 4 Market Share Estimates: Total, by Segment and Groups

C. 5 Recent Developments: Acquisitions, Facility Expansions, New Products, Electric Propulsion

C. 6 Outlook - Estimated Units: Total & by Segment - 2021 - 2025

C. 7 Key Manufacturer Data

Part II

D. Truck/body segments

D.1 Van Truck/Bodies

D.2 Service, Utility & Crane Truck/Bodies

D.3 Sweeper Truck/Bodies

D.4 Tow & Carrier Truck/Bodies

D.5 Tank Truck/Bodies

D.6 Refuse Truck/Bodies

D.7 Flatbed Truck/Bodies

D.8 Vacuum Tank Truck/Bodies

D.9 Dump Truck/Bodies

D.10 Hoist & Carrier Truck/Bodies

D.11 Vacuum Tank Truck/Bodies - Non-Coded

D.12 Grapple Truck/Bodies

D.13 Beverage Truck/Bodies

D.14 Lube Truck/Bodies

D.15 Grain Truck/Bodies

D.16 Concrete Mixers & Pumps

D.17 Conveyor Delivery Truck/Bodies

Each of the 17 individual segments in PART II include the following:

Estimated Market Size in Units & Dollars: Total

Estimated Market Size by Sub-Types in Units & Dollars

Estimated Market Shares (Units & Dollars) for All Manufacturers

City, State/Province, Country for All Manufacturers

Ownership Details for All Manufacturers

Below are the individual worksheets in the accompanying Excel APPENDIX file:

Summary: Market Size Estimates by Segment in Units & Dollars

All Units-Alpha: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units - Alphabetical Order

All Dollars-Alpha: All Manufacturers: Estimated Dollars ($ Mill.) - Alphabetical Order

All Units-Rank Order: All Manufacturers: Estimated Units - Rank Order

All Dollars-Rank Order: All Manufacturers: Estimated Dollars ($ Mill.) - Rank Order

All-Chassis Class - Units & Dollars: Segments by Chassis Class: Estimated Units & Dollars

Key Mfr. Data: Key Manufacturer Data

Historical: Historical Data by Segment: Estimated Units: 2015 - 2020

Outlook: Outlook by Segment: Estimated Units: 2021 - 2025

Geography: Manufacturer Count, Estimated Units & Dollars by State/Province

Beverage

Concrete

Conveyor Delivery

Dump

Flatbed

Grain

Grapple

Hoists

Lube

Refuse

Service

Sweeper

Tank

Tow

Vacuum, Coded

Vacuum, Non-Coded

Van

