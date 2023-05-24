North America Merchant POS/mPOS Software ISV (Independent Software Vendors) Competitive Landscape Report 2023

News provided by

Research and Markets

24 May, 2023, 23:15 ET

DUBLIN, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2023 North America Merchant POS/mPOS Software ISV List With Marketshare" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This product is a list of over 179 top POS ISVs (independent software vendors) in the North American POS and mPOS markets for merchants and retailers.

It is inclusive of those that make their own POS equipment like NCR, Oracle, Oracle/MICROS, Fujitsu and others, as well as pure software players like Aptos, OneView Commerce, and others. This list also includes the mPOS players such as Square, Toast, Clover, etc.

For each company, we look at their overall business, Total revenue, maintenance revenues, licenses outstanding, and Gross Payment Volume through their systems installed. We look at the data for Enterprise-level retailers by segment (retailers with 50 or more stores) and then SMB (below 50 stores) and this data is broken down by 13 different segments.

This product is ideal for payment providers, POS companies, private equity companies looking for acquisition candidates. It provides market share by more than 30 different metrics.

This includes a list of 175 POS and mPOS software providers. This includes OEM providers such as NCR, Oracle, Fujitsu, Diebold Nixdorf, Square, Toast, Revel as well as companies that only do software such as Aptos, Shopify, Intuit, Epicor, Envista, etc.

It includes both POS and mPOS vendors. Included in the data is the following:

  • Revenue/Software Related Revenue - Worldwide Sales, North American Sales, North American POS Revenue, and North American mPOS Revenue
  • Software Related Revenue Sales - On Prem, Software Maintenance, Software as a Service
  • Enterprise vs SMB - Revenue in chains below 50 stores, Revenue in chains with more than 50 stores
  • Total Software Related Revenue by Segment - See segments and examples below:
  • Food/Grocery (Kroger, Safeway, Trader Joe's, Wakerfern)
  • Drug Stores (Walgreens, CVS)
  • Superstore/Warehouse Clubs/Hypermarkets (Walmart, BJ's Wholesale, Costco)
  • Mass Merchants (Target, Meijer Stores, Dollar Tree)
  • Department Stores (JC Penney, Sears, Kohls, Bealls)
  • Specialty Hard Goods (Home Depot, Lowes, Best Buy, Rooms to Go, Canadian Tire)
  • Specialty Soft Goods (H&M, Victoria's Secret, Casual Male, Old Navy)
  • Convenience/Gas (Chevron, Exxon,)
  • Fast Food (McDonald's, Subway, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell)
  • Bar/Restaurant (Applebees, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chipotle)
  • Lodging (Marriott, Sheraton, Hilton)
  • Entertainment: Casinos and Cruises (Carnival, Harrah's, Wynn, Caesar's Palace)
  • Entertainment: Museums, Theme Parks, Theaters, Others (Disney, Universal, AMC, Carmike)
  • Licenses Installed By Device Type - POS for SMB, POS for Enterprise, mPOS for SMB, mPOS for Enterprise
  • Gross Payment Volume by Segments (listed above) and Total - This is the value of card payments by segment for each company - particular valuable to payment providers.
  • 27 charts already produced - include segment, POS or mPOS or Both, On-Prem or SaaS, SMB or Enterprise
  • Create Custom Chart - this allows you to create your own charts.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n8d9se

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

 
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global and Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Trends Report 2023: The Semiconductor Industry's New Battleground - SiPh Technology and Applications

Indian Air Purifier Market Report 2022-2028: Market to Grow at a Rate of 33.1% - Untapped Opportunities in the Residential Sector

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.