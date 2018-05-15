North America Methanesulfonic Acid Market Revenue to Register CAGR of 6.2% Over Next 10 Years - MarketResearch.biz

MarketResearch.biz announces publication of its most recently generated research report titled, "North America Methanesulfonic Acid Market by Type (Industrial Grade and Pharmaceutical Grade), By Application (Electroplating, Medicine, Organic Synthesis, and Others), and Country - US, Canada, and Mexico Forecast to 2026.", which offers a holistic view of the methanesulfonic acid market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2017-2021) is projected to be US$ 0.2 Bn, which is expected to increase significantly over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Methanesulfonic acid, also referred as MSA, is a strong caustic acid and the simplest form of the alkylsulfonic acids. It is a hygroscopic colourless liquid with the chemical formula CH3SO3H. It is highly soluble in water and oxygenated solvents, but mildly soluble in most hydrocarbons and insoluble in alkanes, benzene, and toluene. In aqueous solution, it is a strong acid (completely ionized). Its applications include electroplating, pharmaceuticals, chemical synthesis, solvent, catalysis, and esterification, polymerization reaction, and others.

North America Methanesulfonic Acid Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing consumption of consumer electronics and appliances such as laptops, smartphones, washing machines, cooking appliances, and others, require electroplating to prevent abrasion, corrosion, wear and tear, and also to increase lifespan of products. Growth of methanesulfonic acid market is correlated with the expansion of consumer appliances and electronics market in countries in North America, and demand for various products used in the kitchen has been witnessing a significant increase owing to changing preference from commercially produced and processed food products to more of home cooked meals etc.

MSA is used in active pharmaceuticals ingredients (API) formation of drugs such as Telmisartan and Eprosartan, which are used for treatment of hypertension to reduce risk of fatal and nonfatal cardiovascular events, primarily strokes, and myocardial infarctions. Increasing geriatric population and rising incidence of lifestyle-related diseases are other factors driving demand for various drugs currently. Methanesulfonic acid is also used in the production of a generic version of Telmisartan, as well as excipients in other drugs.

In addition, methanesulfonic acid is considered an excellent catalyst for esterification, alkylation, and condensation reactions. The chemical also finds a number of applications in the chemicals industry, owing to its less corrosive and environment friendly properties. Its high adoption in various applications in the chemicals industry is expected to boost growth of methanesulfonic acid market in North America over the next ten years.

North America Methanesulfonic Acid Market: Market Forecast

The comprehensive research report comprises a complete forecast of the North America methanesulfonic acid market based on factors affecting the market and their impact in the foreseeable future. According to the forecast projections, revenue from the North America methanesulfonic acid market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

North America Methanesulfonic Acid Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. The type segment includes industrial grade and pharmaceutical grade. The application segment includes electroplating, medicines, organic synthesis and others. The counties covered in the analysis are the US, Canada, and Mexico.

By type: The industrial grade segment accounted for highest revenue share contribution as compared to other segments, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 6% between 2017 and 2026, owing to its high adoption for electroplating and industrial cleaning purposes.

By application: The electroplating segment is projected to account for highest revenue share as compared to that of other application segment, and register a CAGR of over 6% over the forecast period, owing to its non-toxic for high speed electroplating properties, minimal sludge production, and low energy usage.

By country: The market in the US accounted for highest revenue share in the methanesulfonic acid market in 2016, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 6% between 2017 and 2026, owing to the presence of prominent players in the region.

North America Methanesulfonic Acid Market: Competitive Analysis

The research report on the North America Methanesulfonic Acid market includes profiles of some of major companies such as BASF SE, Arkema S.A, Sigma-Aldrich Corp. (Merck Group), Varsal Inc., Langfang Jinshenghui Chemical Co., Ltd., Zhongke Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., and Taizhou Suning Chemical Co., Ltd.

The North America Methanesulfonic Acid Market: Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2026 report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the North America Methanesulfonic Acid Market for 2017-2026.

About Us:

