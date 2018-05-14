North America Micro-Hybrid Vehicles Market 2018-2023: Market is Expected to Reach a Market Value of USD 17 Million

The North America Micro-hybrid Market is expected to reach a market value of USD 17 million by the year 2023

The most critical component of the micro-hybrid vehicle is the batteries. Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs) understand that high-performance batteries are required but they find it difficult to trade-off high-performance batteries with the cost of those batteries. OEMs are using enhanced flooded batteries for their light and medium micro-hybrid vehicles, primarily because of the cost considerations. The reason is that enhanced flooded batteries offer twice the lifetime energy than the traditional ones.

However, big automakers are upgrading the medium micro-hybrids to AGM batteries, which cost twice as much as the conventional ones but offer ten times the energy. AGM batteries are expected to be the best available technology for micro-hybrid vehicles currently, and they are expected to grow at a significant rate. Once a better solution in the form of AGM batteries is widely available and accepted, then the market is unlikely to shift towards the acceptance of any other battery types unless the incremental cost exceeds the value of the additional fuel savings.



The majority of the North American region's sales of micro-hybrid vehicles come from the US, primarily driven by the stringent emission regulations. Every new car and light-duty truck sold in the US is required to have a fuel economy label. The label, also called a window sticker, contains the miles-per-gallon estimates, which are designed to help consumers compare and shop for vehicles.



Growing Demand for Micro-Hybrid Vehicles



The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), along with the help of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), has updated the label to incorporate new information, such as ratings on greenhouse gas emissions and fuel economy. The purpose of implementing such a system is to make clear comparisons between technologies used in the vehicles. Every year in the United States, the Department of Energy (DOE), publishes the annual fuel economy guide, the Department of Transportation (DOT) governs the CAFE program, and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) collects gas guzzler taxes.



It is a tax imposed on manufacturers of new cars that do not meet the required fuel economy levels and emission standards. It is implemented to discourage the production and purchase of fuel-inefficient vehicles which are not environment-friendly. The amount of the tax is displayed on the vehicle's fuel economy label. Therefore, OEMs have started manufacturing vehicles which meets the fuel efficiency standards to minimize the degree of taxation.



In addition to the United States, Mexico has also been one of the vital micro-hybrid production markets. OEMs are capitalizing on the inexpensive labor and land in Mexico, and increasingly setting up production facilities the country. The production of the micro-hybrid vehicles from the country is supplied and exported to the North American and European countries. However, the growth of the micro-hybrid vehicle in the region is significantly affected extent by the growing acceptance of micro-hybrid vehicles in North America.



Key Developments in the Market



February 2017- The New Castle based subsidiary of Axion Power International has doubled its facility space and has added more than a dozen jobs to suit itself to build lead-carbon PBC batteries suited only for micro-hybrids vehicles in North America.



