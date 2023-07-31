North America Mining Technology Conference 2023: Connecting Mining Leaders with Cutting-Edge Technology & Software Solutions (Vancouver, Canada - October 18-19, 2023)

DUBLIN, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mining Tech North America" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Embracing IT, Clean Technology & Machinery Innovations in North American Mining Towards Sustainability

THE PREMIER TECHNOLOGY & SOFTWARE NETWORKING PLATFORM IN NORTH AMERICA FOR MINING DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Meet the leading industry firms and discover the latest mining innovations at Mining Tech North America.

We will discuss the recent innovations & developments in IoT, automation, robotics, digital journey and control systems applied in exploration, mineral processing, underground mining, surface mining, hydrometallurgy, mining waste, tailings, supply chain, logistics, security, maintenance and people/talent management.

Join us and learn how to successfully implement those technologies into your projects and build the future of the mining industry in North America and beyond.

Mining Tech North America is held in hybrid format and for those you can't meet us in Vancouver, we are providing virtual interactive exhibition & conference hall that stays live for 31 days, 24/7 to boost attendance and engagement for new product launches, video presentations & live content.

Be a part of this invaluable platform to seek new partnerships and fresh business opportunities.

Key themes

Digital Disruption & Transformation

IoT & Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Automation Revolution

Blockchain

Robotics

Intelligent Equipment

Cybersecurity

Collaboration & Partnership

Analytics, Cloud & Big Data

Underground & Open-cut Mine Operations

Fleet Management & Materials Handling

New Technologies in Exploration

Future of Plant & Processing

Integration & Connectivity

Sustainability

What to expect?

TOP SPEAKERS?

Our industry leaders provide new perspectives, share cutting edge content and insights to harness the fast-changing global technology developments.

LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDERS?

The exhibition demonstrates the very latest in technology and solution innovations to mining industry buyers.

NETWORKING

From speed networking, lunches, 1-2-1 meetings to drinks reception across 2 days you're assured to make the right connections.

Agenda:

Conference Day 1

18th Oct 2023

Mining Digital Transformation Journey

IoT & Artificial Intelligence

Automation & Robotics

Technology & Software Applications

Networking Lunch

Communication Systems, Satellites & Remote Tracking

Big Data & Analytics

Clean Mining & Waste Management

Industry Interviews & 1-2-1 Meetings

Chair's Closing Remarks

Conference Day 2

19th Oct 2023

Hi-Tech & Intelligent Mines

Digital Innovation in Exploration, Processing & Tailings

Connectivity & Agility for Mine Operations

Technology & Software Applications

Networking Lunch

Innovation & Sustainability in Mining

Driving Cultural, Leadership & Change Management

Industry Interviews & 1-2-1 Meetings

Chair's Closing Remarks & End of Conference

Virtual Sessions Day 1 & 2

18th & 19th Oct 2023

Interactive Panel Discussions

Live Presentations

Virtual Interviews

Live Product Demos

Online Q&A Sessions with Speakers

Virtual 1-2-1 Meetings

Chair's Closing Remarks & End of Conference

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zi3rdm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets