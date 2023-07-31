North America Mining Technology Conference 2023: Connecting Mining Leaders with Cutting-Edge Technology & Software Solutions (Vancouver, Canada - October 18-19, 2023)

DUBLIN, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mining Tech North America" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Embracing IT, Clean Technology & Machinery Innovations in North American Mining Towards Sustainability

THE PREMIER TECHNOLOGY & SOFTWARE NETWORKING PLATFORM IN NORTH AMERICA FOR MINING DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Meet the leading industry firms and discover the latest mining innovations at Mining Tech North America.

We will discuss the recent innovations & developments in IoT, automation, robotics, digital journey and control systems applied in exploration, mineral processing, underground mining, surface mining, hydrometallurgy, mining waste, tailings, supply chain, logistics, security, maintenance and people/talent management.

Join us and learn how to successfully implement those technologies into your projects and build the future of the mining industry in North America and beyond.

Mining Tech North America is held in hybrid format and for those you can't meet us in Vancouver, we are providing virtual interactive exhibition & conference hall that stays live for 31 days, 24/7 to boost attendance and engagement for new product launches, video presentations & live content.

Be a part of this invaluable platform to seek new partnerships and fresh business opportunities.

Key themes

  • Digital Disruption & Transformation
  • IoT & Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Automation Revolution
  • Blockchain
  • Robotics
  • Intelligent Equipment
  • Cybersecurity
  • Collaboration & Partnership
  • Analytics, Cloud & Big Data
  • Underground & Open-cut Mine Operations
  • Fleet Management & Materials Handling
  • New Technologies in Exploration
  • Future of Plant & Processing
  • Integration & Connectivity
  • Sustainability

What to expect?

TOP SPEAKERS?
Our industry leaders provide new perspectives, share cutting edge content and insights to harness the fast-changing global technology developments.

LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDERS?
The exhibition demonstrates the very latest in technology and solution innovations to mining industry buyers.

NETWORKING
From speed networking, lunches, 1-2-1 meetings to drinks reception across 2 days you're assured to make the right connections.

Agenda:

Conference Day 1

18th Oct 2023

  • Mining Digital Transformation Journey
  • IoT & Artificial Intelligence
  • Automation & Robotics
  • Technology & Software Applications
  • Networking Lunch
  • Communication Systems, Satellites & Remote Tracking
  • Big Data & Analytics
  • Clean Mining & Waste Management
  • Industry Interviews & 1-2-1 Meetings
  • Chair's Closing Remarks

Conference Day 2

19th Oct 2023

  • Hi-Tech & Intelligent Mines
  • Digital Innovation in Exploration, Processing & Tailings
  • Connectivity & Agility for Mine Operations
  • Technology & Software Applications
  • Networking Lunch
  • Innovation & Sustainability in Mining
  • Driving Cultural, Leadership & Change Management
  • Industry Interviews & 1-2-1 Meetings
  • Chair's Closing Remarks & End of Conference

Virtual Sessions Day 1 & 2

18th & 19th Oct 2023

  • Interactive Panel Discussions
  • Live Presentations
  • Virtual Interviews
  • Live Product Demos
  • Online Q&A Sessions with Speakers
  • Virtual 1-2-1 Meetings
  • Chair's Closing Remarks & End of Conference

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zi3rdm

