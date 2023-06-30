North America MNO Directory 2023-2024: Details for 30+ Operators Including Market Share (%), Network Portfolio, Subscribers/Growth Trends, Network Penetration, and More

DUBLIN, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America MNO Directory 2023-2024" directory has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This directory will help telecom service providers interested in doing business with mobile network operators throughout North America. It features over 30+ operators from over 4 countries.

The product is known among industry stalwarts as the most trusted resource for gaining backdoor access to decision-makers holding influential positions within operator businesses. The 2023 special edition offers a new design and almost 3 times the number of management contacts as compared to the older edition. Over the past 15 years, these Directories have paved the way for telecom vendor businesses to connect with mobile operators/service providers and enabled thousands of business connections and collaborations to flourish.

This directory is carved out as a niche product that specifically helps 'service providers to mobile operators' obtain and gain new business. Featuring important operator business info to contacts of key executives holding influential roles, the directory offers the following information for any mobile operator business across North America:

  • Operator Details - Registered Name, Brand, Region, Market Share (%), Ownership, Group Information
  • Business Details - Network portfolio, Subscribers/Growth Trend, Network Penetration, Technologies offered, Contact Details
  • Online presence - website/URL
  • CXO/Management/Decision - Makers/Influencer contacts
  • Formats Available - PDF & Excel

What's special about the 2023-2024 edition?

  • Whole North America covered: 30+ Operators from over 4 countries
  • 100% Anti-Spam US Law, European GDPR compliant
  • 250+ CXO/Management/Decision-making contacts: Up to 300% more contacts than previous edition
  • Available in PDF & Excel: New user friendly PDF & campaign friendly XLS design
  • First time with detailed Executive Summary & Questions Answered: Giving a clear and precise understanding of the North American telecom market to corporates
  • 1-Update free of cost (subject to availability)

Audience: Those looking to do business with MNOs or MVNOs e.g. Network Enablers, Hubbing Partners, Interconnection usage providers, Roaming partners, Handset manufacturers, Infra service providers, Chipset Providers, Core Solutions, Digitalisation Experts, Consultants, 4G/5G specialists, Other telecom service providers.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary
2. Questions Answered by the Study
3. North America MNO Directory 2023-2024 (Q4, 2022)

