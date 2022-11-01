North America Mobile Sales Force Automation (SFA) Market Report 2022: Predictive Analytics, Mobile Access, Strategic Partnering Drive Growth - Opportunities in Creating Industry-Specific SFA Offerings

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Mobile Sales Force Automation (SFA) Market in North America, 2022 - Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powers the Highly Competitive Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study defines mobile SFA applications as software solutions that optimize the selling experience by extending SFA capabilities to a sales employee's mobile device.

These capabilities can range from basic account/opportunity/contact management to also encompass more complex assistance such as predictive lead scoring, forecasting, next-best-action recommendations, advanced analytics, etc. The typical mobile device form factor is the smartphone or tablet.

This study examines strategic imperatives, adoption dynamics, and potential growth opportunities. Responses to the analyst's most recent IT Decision Maker Survey - a quantitative survey that included questions regarding North American businesses' mobile SFA preferences and plans - are also included where relevant.

The job of a sales representative continues to become more challenging and complex, with the rep under pressure to work faster, harder, and smarter. Mobile Sales Force Automation (SFA) solutions are designed to provide sales personnel with the real-time information and guidance they need to sell successfully, including managing leads, forecasting accurately, increasing win rates, and maximizing sales revenues. These mobilized SFA offerings are receiving strong attention in the North American market.

Revenue forecasts are provided for three solution segments: 1) Very Small Business, 2) Small and Mid-size Business, and 3) Enterprise. Product awareness, interest, and plans to deploy are on a growth trajectory in all three of these segments. The total market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 15% from 2021 to 2027.

Both the SFA user and SFA provider will want to monitor products, vendors, technology roadmaps, market trends, partnership opportunities, and evolving customer needs. They will also want to track and address challenges, including: 1) Customer worries regarding budget and pricing, 2) Delays in incorporating AI-based guidance and analytics, 3) Difficulties creating an effective partner ecosystem, and 4) The limited number of available industry-specific SFA options.

Companies interviewed for this study include Freshworks, Pipedrive, Salesforce, and SugarCRM. A one-page profile is available for each of these providers.

Key Issues Addressed

Who are the current key providers (vendors and channels) in this industry?

What is the current distribution channel mix?

What is the revenue forecast for the mobile sales force automation market as a whole and for each of its three product segments?

What are three top strategic imperatives impacting today's mobile SFA industry?

What are three potential growth opportunities in this industry?

What are the most popular SFA features/capabilities, according to current SFA users?

What are the major purchase drivers and restraints in today's mobile sales force automation industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Mobile Sales Force Automation Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Key Growth Metrics

Distribution Channels for Mobile Sales Force Automation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and User Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Key Provider Profile: Freshworks

Key Provider Profile: Pipedrive

Key Provider Profile: Salesforce

Key Provider Profile: SugarCRM

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Very Small Business Solutions

Growth Metrics

Revenue and User Forecast

Forecast Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Small and Mid-Size Solutions

Growth Metrics

Revenue and User Forecast

Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Enterprise Solutions

Growth Metrics

Revenue and User Forecast

Forecast Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Recruiting Wireless Carriers as Reseller Partners

Growth Opportunity 2: Expanding Sales Within the Current SFA Embedded Base

Growth Opportunity 3: Creating Industry-Specific SFA Offerings

7. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

Freshworks

Pipedrive

Salesforce

SugarCRM

