North America Mobilized Sales Force Automation Market Study, 2019-2023 - Industry-Specific Solutions, Sales Expansion, Professional Services, Predictive Analytics, Wireless Carriers as SMB Resellers

The "North American Mobilized Sales Force Automation Market - Forecast to 2023" report

This study examines the mobilized sales force automation (SFA) market in North America. Detailed profiles of eleven major SFA providers are also included, examining their current portfolios, pricing strategies, channel partners, investors, target markets, strengths, opportunities, and accomplishments in the areas of growth and innovation.



The North American mobilized SFA market continues in growth mode, with over one million sales personnel accessing the solutions' sales-focused communications, guidance and analytics via mobile devices during 2018. A high proportion of current users also plan to expand their deployments during the near term. Driving these expansion plans are high levels of customer satisfaction and positive hard-dollar business impacts, including enhanced customer relations, a decrease in paperwork, and a faster sales process.



While current users tout these benefits, prospective users continue to worry about the total cost of ownership and their own lack of expertise regarding potential vendors and solutions; however, these concerns seem to be diminishing in strength.



Vendors range from small mobile-first, SFA-focused companies to large providers of full suites of business software solutions. Specific growth opportunities for providers are identified, addressing voids in product portfolios, possible incremental services, sales expansion possibilities, cutting-edge technologies, and potential channel partners.



This study discusses ten key trends, adoption dynamics (pro and con), results from the most recent Mobile Business Solutions survey, the competitive landscape, potential growth opportunities for providers, and revenue, user, and distribution channel forecasts.



The 2019 Mobile Business Solutions survey results that were extracted for this study address specific areas of mobile SFA demand and inquiry in North America, including:

Mobile SFA deployment plans

Preferences regarding prepackaged vs. custom solutions

Top business impacts experienced by current users

Plans regarding artificial intelligence and machine learning

Barriers to purchase

Current status and plans regarding back-office integration

Top-ranked mobile SFA features and capabilities

Which SFA capabilities are accessible via mobile access?

What are the most significant business impacts experienced by today's mobilized SFA users?

How are mobile SFA solutions evolving? Are today's offering meeting customer needs?

What growth opportunities exist in this market - today and over the near term? How can providers establish a competitive advantage?

What are the key trends emerging in this market? What challenges are sales force automation vendors facing when trying to convince today's sales organizations to mobilize their SFA systems?

What are the current product development priorities of mobilized SFA providers?

What are the major distribution channels in the mobile SFA market, what share of the market do they currently enjoy, and are they expected to continue to dominate? Are wireless carriers active in this market as resellers?

1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview - Total Mobilized Sales Force Automation Market

Market Definitions

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Distribution Channels

Distribution Channels Discussion

Key Trends

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Mobilized Sales Force Automation Market

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

4. Market Demand - Total Mobilized Sales Force Automation Market

Mobile Business Solutions Survey

Mobilized Sales Force Automation - Percentage of Businesses with Field Sales Personnel

Mobilized Sales Force Automation - Deployment Status

Mobilized Sales Force Automation - Types of Implementation

Mobilized Sales Force Automation - Top Capabilities/Features

Mobilized Sales Force Automation - Top Business Impacts

Mobilized Sales Force Automation - Level of Integration with Back Office Systems

Mobilized Sales Force Automation - Plans Regarding Artificial Intelligence and Proactive Guidance

Mobilized Sales Force Automation- Implementation Barriers

5. Forecast and Trends - Total Mobilized Sales Force Automation Market

Forecast Assumptions

User and Revenue Forecast

User and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel

Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Distribution Channel

6. Competitive Analysis - Total Mobilized Sales Force Automation Market

Transformation in the Mobilized Sales Force Automation Industry

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors and Assessment

Avolin Company Profile

bpm'online Company Profile

Infor Company Profile

Maximizer Company Profile

Oracle Company Profile

Pegasystems Company Profile

PipelineDeals Company Profile

Salesforce Company Profile

SAP Company Profile

SugarCRM Company Profile

Zendesk Company Profile

7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Industry-Specific Solutions

Growth Opportunity 2 - Sales Expansion

Growth Opportunity 3 - Professional Services

Growth Opportunity 4 - Predictive Analytics

Growth Opportunity 5 - Wireless Carriers as SMB Resellers

Strategic Imperatives for Mobile SFA Providers

8. The Last Word

The Last Word - Predictions

