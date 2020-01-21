North America Mobilized Sales Force Automation Market Study, 2019-2023 - Industry-Specific Solutions, Sales Expansion, Professional Services, Predictive Analytics, Wireless Carriers as SMB Resellers
Jan 21, 2020, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Mobilized Sales Force Automation Market - Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study examines the mobilized sales force automation (SFA) market in North America. Detailed profiles of eleven major SFA providers are also included, examining their current portfolios, pricing strategies, channel partners, investors, target markets, strengths, opportunities, and accomplishments in the areas of growth and innovation.
The North American mobilized SFA market continues in growth mode, with over one million sales personnel accessing the solutions' sales-focused communications, guidance and analytics via mobile devices during 2018. A high proportion of current users also plan to expand their deployments during the near term. Driving these expansion plans are high levels of customer satisfaction and positive hard-dollar business impacts, including enhanced customer relations, a decrease in paperwork, and a faster sales process.
While current users tout these benefits, prospective users continue to worry about the total cost of ownership and their own lack of expertise regarding potential vendors and solutions; however, these concerns seem to be diminishing in strength.
Vendors range from small mobile-first, SFA-focused companies to large providers of full suites of business software solutions. Specific growth opportunities for providers are identified, addressing voids in product portfolios, possible incremental services, sales expansion possibilities, cutting-edge technologies, and potential channel partners.
Research Highlights
This study discusses ten key trends, adoption dynamics (pro and con), results from the most recent Mobile Business Solutions survey, the competitive landscape, potential growth opportunities for providers, and revenue, user, and distribution channel forecasts.
The 2019 Mobile Business Solutions survey results that were extracted for this study address specific areas of mobile SFA demand and inquiry in North America, including:
- Mobile SFA deployment plans
- Preferences regarding prepackaged vs. custom solutions
- Top business impacts experienced by current users
- Plans regarding artificial intelligence and machine learning
- Barriers to purchase
- Current status and plans regarding back-office integration
- Top-ranked mobile SFA features and capabilities
Key Issues Addressed
- Which SFA capabilities are accessible via mobile access?
- What are the most significant business impacts experienced by today's mobilized SFA users?
- How are mobile SFA solutions evolving? Are today's offering meeting customer needs?
- What growth opportunities exist in this market - today and over the near term? How can providers establish a competitive advantage?
- What are the key trends emerging in this market? What challenges are sales force automation vendors facing when trying to convince today's sales organizations to mobilize their SFA systems?
- What are the current product development priorities of mobilized SFA providers?
- What are the major distribution channels in the mobile SFA market, what share of the market do they currently enjoy, and are they expected to continue to dominate? Are wireless carriers active in this market as resellers?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview - Total Mobilized Sales Force Automation Market
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Distribution Channels
- Distribution Channels Discussion
- Key Trends
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Mobilized Sales Force Automation Market
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
4. Market Demand - Total Mobilized Sales Force Automation Market
- Mobile Business Solutions Survey
- Mobilized Sales Force Automation - Percentage of Businesses with Field Sales Personnel
- Mobilized Sales Force Automation - Deployment Status
- Mobilized Sales Force Automation - Types of Implementation
- Mobilized Sales Force Automation - Top Capabilities/Features
- Mobilized Sales Force Automation - Top Business Impacts
- Mobilized Sales Force Automation - Level of Integration with Back Office Systems
- Mobilized Sales Force Automation - Plans Regarding Artificial Intelligence and Proactive Guidance
- Mobilized Sales Force Automation- Implementation Barriers
5. Forecast and Trends - Total Mobilized Sales Force Automation Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- User and Revenue Forecast
- User and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel
- Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Distribution Channel
6. Competitive Analysis - Total Mobilized Sales Force Automation Market
- Transformation in the Mobilized Sales Force Automation Industry
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
- Avolin Company Profile
- bpm'online Company Profile
- Infor Company Profile
- Maximizer Company Profile
- Oracle Company Profile
- Pegasystems Company Profile
- PipelineDeals Company Profile
- Salesforce Company Profile
- SAP Company Profile
- SugarCRM Company Profile
- Zendesk Company Profile
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Industry-Specific Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Sales Expansion
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Professional Services
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Predictive Analytics
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Wireless Carriers as SMB Resellers
- Strategic Imperatives for Mobile SFA Providers
8. The Last Word
- The Last Word - Predictions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lubdc9
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article