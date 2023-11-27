North America Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market Report 2023-2028: From Safety to Entertainment, Advanced HUDs Take Center Stage

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market has valued at USD 2.1 million in 2022 and is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 4.58%.

The North American Motorcycle Connected Helmet market is currently experiencing significant growth, driven by several key factors. Firstly, the increasing motorcycle ridership across the region has created a higher demand for rider safety measures, leading to a greater awareness of the importance of wearing helmets.

Additionally, advancements in IoT (Internet of Things) and connectivity have paved the way for the adoption of smart helmets. These helmets offer a wide range of features such as GPS navigation, communication systems, music control, and emergency call functions, providing riders with a more connected and safer riding experience.



Furthermore, the market is also influenced by the changing lifestyle and rising disposable income among the demographic. As people's income levels increase and their preferences shift towards recreational activities, such as motorcycle riding, the demand for high-quality and technologically advanced helmets also rises. This trend indicates a growing market potential for motorcycle connected helmets in the region.



However, despite these positive trends, there are some challenges that need to be addressed for the market to expand further. One of the main obstacles is the relatively high cost of these helmets, which may limit their accessibility for some potential buyers. Additionally, there is a lack of consumer awareness regarding the benefits and features of these helmets, which could impact their adoption rate.



It is worth mentioning that the United States holds a major share in the North American Motorcycle Connected Helmet market. This can be attributed to the country's strong economic positioning and a culture that appreciates motorcycle riding. With its large population of motorcycle enthusiasts and technological advancements, the United States is a key player in driving the growth of this market in the region.



In conclusion, the North American Motorcycle Connected Helmet market is witnessing substantial growth due to increasing ridership, advanced technology, and changing consumer lifestyles. Although challenges exist, the market has significant potential for expansion, especially with the support of awareness campaigns and efforts to make these helmets more affordable to a wider range of consumers



Key Market Trends

Integration of Advanced Heads-Up Display (HUD) Technology



A prominent trend in the North America Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market is the integration of advanced heads-up display (HUD) technology. These HUDs project essential information directly onto the rider's visor, offering real-time data without distracting riders from the road.

This includes navigation instructions, speed and RPM data, weather and traffic updates, and communication alerts. HUD technology enhances rider safety and convenience by ensuring riders have access to crucial information while maintaining their focus on the road. It reflects the growing demand for smart helmet features that prioritize safety and connectivity.



Enhanced Communication Features



Connected helmets in North America are evolving to provide riders with more advanced communication capabilities. Beyond basic Bluetooth connectivity for calls and music, these helmets offer features like group intercom systems, enabling real-time communication among riders in a group.

Voice assistant integration, such as Siri and Google Assistant, allows riders to perform tasks through voice commands. These enhanced communication features improve rider connectivity and convenience, particularly during group rides or when accessing information without removing hands from the handlebars. The trend aligns with the increasing demand for helmets that serve as communication hubs while ensuring rider safety.



Integration with Motorcycle Infotainment Systems



Connected helmets are increasingly designed to seamlessly integrate with motorcycle infotainment systems in North America. Riders can control various aspects of their motorcycles and enjoy a more immersive riding experience. They can manage music playback, access navigation directions, and receive real-time vehicle diagnostics directly through their helmets. This integration enhances the overall riding experience, allowing riders to focus on the road while staying connected to their motorcycles. It caters to riders seeking advanced and immersive riding solutions.



Safety Enhancements with Integrated Sensors



Safety remains a top concern for North American riders, and connected helmets are addressing this by integrating advanced sensors. These sensors can detect factors like impacts, sudden deceleration, and falls. In the event of an accident, the helmet can automatically send alerts or share the rider's location with emergency services and contacts. This feature provides riders with added peace of mind and protection. Integrated sensors underscore the commitment to rider safety within the North America Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market.



Rise of Smart Helmet Ecosystems



Some helmet manufacturers are developing smart helmet ecosystems that go beyond the helmet itself. These ecosystems include companion apps and wearable accessories that work in conjunction with the helmet. Examples include connected riding jackets and gloves that enhance safety and connectivity. Smart helmet ecosystems offer a holistic riding experience, connecting various wearable devices and enhancing rider safety and convenience. This trend encourages riders to invest in a comprehensive smart riding solution.



Segmental Insights

Helmet Type Insights



The North America Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market is characterized by the increasing popularity of various helmet types. Full-face helmets, known for providing comprehensive protection, are a preferred choice among many riders. These helmets are equipped with advanced features such as Bluetooth connectivity, integrated headsets, and GPS navigation systems.

Modular helmets are also gaining traction due to their versatility and comfort. The burgeoning interest in smart helmets, which feature integrated technology for communication, music, and GPS, is expected to fuel market growth. These technological advancements are transforming the motorcycle helmet landscape, with safety and connectivity becoming key deciding factors for consumers.



Regional Insights



The North America Motorcycle Connected Helmet market is witnessing considerable growth, driven by an increasing emphasis on safety and the rising popularity of smart vehicles. With the United States at the forefront, the adoption of connected helmets is gaining traction due to advancements in communication technology and increasing consumer awareness regarding road safety.

The connected helmet, equipped with features such as GPS navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and integrated cameras, offers enhanced riding experience while ensuring safety. The regional market growth is further bolstered by supportive government regulations and the presence of major market players investing in research and development initiatives.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the North America Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market.

Dainese SpA

HJC North America S.A.R.L

Shoei Co. Ltd

Arai Helmet Ltd.

Alpine Stars S.p.A

Schuberth GmbH

BELL HELMET

FOX

STUDDS Accessories Limited

Royal Enfield

Report Scope:



Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market, By Helmet Type:

Full Face

Half Face

Open Face

Motorcycle Connected Helmet Market, By Country:

Canada

United States

Mexico

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9v36b8

SOURCE Research and Markets