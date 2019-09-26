North America Mushroom Market Report 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Mushroom Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Type; Form; Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America mushroom market accounted for US$ 1.85 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 3.51 Bn by 2027.



Rising consumption of processed food items and increasing awareness among consumers, about the health benefits of mushroom in the U.S, Canada, and Mexico are some of the primary factors driving the North America mushroom market. Nowadays, consumers are increasingly accepting dried and frozen food. The processed mushroom comes in the market as frozen, canned, and dried, whereas demand for dried is driven by rising adoption for organic food and increasing health consciousness among consumers. Dried mushroom has no added preservatives, vitamin D, and natural product content due to which increasing the demand among consumers.



Moreover, the rise in adoption of mushroom in several food recipes and packed food products would drive the North America mushroom market in the region. Further, substantial growth in demand from the healthy product industry delivers substantial growth opportunities to the North America industry players in the near future. The market players are focusing on various initiatives to enhance its reach and boost its position in the North America mushroom market.



In the North America region, rising consumer's preference towards vegan foods is one of the factors for mushroom as a meat substitute. There is a growing interest in plant-based products, and also consumers nowadays are preferring to reduce their meat consumption, this is also driving demand for mushrooms. Consumers prefer to swap meat dishes alternatives with the plant-based product and ingredient. Growing urbanization and fast pace lifestyle are demanding for diverse types of food products, that are also beneficial for consumer health. Thus, research & developments in the food sector, along with variations in demands have introduced several novel products in the food and beverage industry.



Mushroom is considered as the best alternative for meat as they are high in fiber, protein, and low in fat and cholesterol free. Further, alternative for meat leads to an increase in the consumption of vegetables and reduce meat consumption while maintaining meat taste, as meat can be easily replaced with mushroom without compromising taste and satisfaction. With the growing adoption of plant-based products and consumers preferring for an alternative of meat consumption, the North America mushroom market would drive in the near future.



Based on the processed form segment, the dried mushroom segment is leading the North America mushroom market. Dried mushroom is one of the forms of processed mushroom. Its popularity has exploded to the point that several companies in North America are taking action to supply a growing demand. Companies in the North America region produce and distribute dried mushrooms for the consumers.



Key Industry Dynamics



Key Market Drivers



Increasing Consumer Preference for Processed Foods

Increasing Demand for Meat Substitutes

Key Market Restraints

Mushroom cultivation require high operational cost

Key Market Opportunities

Technology Advancement in Mushroom Industry

Future Trends

Growing concerns about health issues

Some of the players present in the mushroom market are



Bonduelle Group

Giorgio Fresh Co.

Golden Umbrella Mushroom

Gourmet Mushrooms, Inc.

Greenyard Group

Monaghan Mushrooms

Monterey Mushrooms, Inc.

New Hampshire Mushroom Company

Phillips Mushroom Farm

The Mushroom Company

