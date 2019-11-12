North America Nitrocellulose Market Market to 2025: Market is Expected to Witness Market Growth of 4.65%

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Nitrocellulose Market Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Nitrocellulose Market is expected to witness market growth of 4.65% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).

Nitrocellulose is also a popular ingredient in the production of Wood Finishes. Nitrocellulose based lacquers experience high demand in wood finish applications, especially for a high quality. The property to rapidly dry, exhibit an outstanding polishing properties and thereby enrich the grain's appearance in wide varieties of wood. The lacquers are best suited for light duty applications, however, could be adjusted to perform fine in major applications with the addition of other plasticisers or resins.

The demand for luxury furniture in the domestic and commercial segment has been unprecedented. Substantial growth in the per capita income is the prime reason behind the unprecedented growth in the luxury furniture market. The rapidly growing urban population is adding to the demand for luxury furniture thereby fuelling the wooden coating application of Nitrocellulose. Furniture made up of glass material is gaining province over other kinds of materials, due to their elegance and eye catching designs.

Urbanization has been another major trend of the century. Rapidly growing urban regions around the world has had a huge impact on the world market. Increasing number of nuclear families, especially in developing countries paired with increasing urbanization has driven the need for luxury furniture. Rapid urbanization is expected to be another major factor that is expected to drive the market for luxury furniture.

The USA market dominated the North America Nitrocellulose Market by Country in 2018, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2025; thereby, growing at a CAGR of 4.2 % during the forecast period. The Canada market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5% during (2019 - 2025).

Scope of the Study

Market Segmentation:

By Application

Printing Inks

Wood Coatings

Automotive Paints

Leather Finishes

Nail Varnishes and

Other Applications

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Companies Profiled:

The Dow Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Nippon Paints Holdings Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Arkema S.A.

Akzo Nobel N.V

RPM International, Inc.

Sherwin Williams Company

Ashland Global Holdings. Inc.

BASF SE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mnwbdv





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

