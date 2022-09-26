North America Non-Lethal Weapons Market Report 2022-2028 - Rise in Acquisition of Non-lethal Weapons & Increased Investments in Development of New Non-lethal Weapons

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Non-Lethal Weapons Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Technology, Product, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America non-lethal weapons market is expected to grow from US$ 2,133.91 million in 2021 to US$ 3,055.40 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028.



Developed and developing nations experienced a significant rise in military expenditure. For instance, according to the data published by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), in 2020, military expenditure experienced a rise of 2.6% compared to 2019.

This growth is attributed to the military and law enforcement agencies increasing their acquisition of modern equipment and weapons. A few of the major acquisitions of non-lethal weapons observed over the years. For instance, in June 2017, American Systems, Applied Research Associates, Applied Technologies, and Booz Allen Hamilton received contracts worth US$ 50 million for supplying non-lethal weapons from the US Department of Defense.

The Joint Non-Lethal Weapons Program coordinates non-lethal weapon developments, acquisitions, and deployment among the military services. The rise in procuring non-lethal weapons across developed and developing nations to increase the adoption of non-lethal weapons by military and regional law enforcement bodies is fueling the growth of the non-lethal weapons market over the years across the region.



With the new features and technologies, vendors can attract new customers and expand their footprints in emerging markets. This factor is likely to drive the North America non-lethal weapons market . The North America non-lethal weapons market is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period.



North America Non-Lethal Weapons Market Segmentation

The mechanical and kinetic segment dominated the market in 2020 and electromagnetic segment is expected to be fastest growing during forecast period. Based on product, the market is segmented into direct contact weapons and directed energy weapons.

The direct contact weapons segment dominated the market in 2020 and directed energy weapons segment is expected to be fastest growing during forecast period. Based on application, the market is segmented into law enforcement agencies, military, and personalized applications.

The law enforcement agencies segment dominated the market in 2020 and military segment is expected to be fastest growing during forecast period. Based on country, the North America non-lethal weapons market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.



