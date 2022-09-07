North America Off-highway Equipment Market Report 2022-2030: Digitization, Automation, and Cross-industry Synergies Drive Future Growth Potential

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in North American Off-highway Equipment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service analyzes the growth of the North American off-highway equipment industry.

Government mandates and consortiums, which drive sustainable practices, will enable digital transformation and accelerated adoption of alternate powertrains.

The requirement to better monitor and optimize operations and equipment in construction, mining, and agriculture has created the need for collaborations across multiple industry verticals. The synergies between original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), suppliers, and service providers will lead to solutions that enhance productivity and reduce costs.

Collaborations between OEMs, digital solution providers, battery manufacturers, utility companies, dealerships, and technology companies are creating a new wave of solutions that enhance the customer experience.

These synergies will drive innovation, creating a sustainable environment. Moreover, the paradigm shift in purchase patterns and processes has paved the way for innovative digital solutions, attracting technology companies and digital solution providers.

While traditional OEMs develop in-house solutions, several start-ups in the off-highway equipment industry are beginning to offer retrofit/stand-alone solutions that will improve connectivity and automation.

Research Scope

Analyze 2021 - 2030 growth trends

Evaluate the technology trends and market dynamics for construction, mining, and agricultural equipment segments

Examine market status and understand the expectations by 2030

Key Issues Addressed:

What are the main areas of demand and growth?

Who are the top industry participants, and what are their anticipated development and launch activities for 2021 - 2030?

What are some of the notable partnerships and highlights in the industry?

What are the main factors and trends shaping the growth of the North American off-highway industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Off-highway Equipment Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Research Summary

Main Findings

Off-highway Equipment Market Overview

North American Off-highway Ecosystem - Key Competitors

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

3. Drivers and Restraints - North American Off-highway Equipment Market

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

4. Market Overview

Economic Environment - Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Growth

Economic Environment - Construction Spending

Economic Environment - Total Mine Production

Economic Environment - Agricultural Acreage

Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHGP) Overview

US Government Initiatives - DERA Grants Awarded

US Autonomous Technology Administrative Efforts

Canada Government Initiatives - Investments in Clean Energy

Canadian Automated and Connected Vehicles Safety Framework

Off-highway Equipment Unit Sales - Market Overview

Off-highway Equipment in Operation (EIO) - Market Overview

Competitive Environment

OEM Market Share

Revenue Share Analysis

5. Hybridization and Electrification

Electrification - Technology Roadmap

Hybrid and Battery-electric Product Launches (Per Year) Overview

Hybrid Equipment Launches - 2008 to 2019

Hybrid Equipment Launches - 2019 to 2022

Hybrid Equipment Launches - 2023-2030

Battery-electric Equipment Launches - 2016-2021

Battery-electric Equipment Launches - 2021-2025

Battery-electric Equipment Launches - 2026-2030

Hybrid and Electric Equipment Unit Sales and EIO

6. Connectivity and Automation

Connected Off-highway Ecosystem

Digitization in Agriculture

Digitization in Construction and Mining

Connected Off-highway Applications - Definitions and Segmentation

OEM Solutions - Features Overview

Third-party Solution Providers (TSPs) - Features Overview

Off-highway Telematics in Installed Base

US Autonomous Off-highway Initiatives

Canadian Autonomous Off-highway Initiatives

OEM Launch Roadmap - North America

Autonomous Equipment in Operation

7. Heavy Equipment Rental - Market Overview

Off-highway Equipment Rental - Market Overview

Rental Business Models

Equipment Rental Highlights

8. Market Forecast

Growth Metrics

Off-highway Equipment Market - Unit Sales and Revenue

Construction Equipment Unit Sales Forecast

Mining Equipment Unit Sales Forecast

Agricultural Equipment Unit Sales Forecast

Construction Equipment in Operation Forecast

Mining Equipment in Operation Forecast

Agricultural Equipment in Operation Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Methodology

Forecast Discussion

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Surge in Adoption of Connected Solutions

Growth Opportunity 2 - Sustainability Targets Driving Electrification

Growth Opportunity 3 - Expansion and Development of Rental Platforms Driving Demand for Equipment-as-a-Service

Growth Opportunity 4 - Accelerated Progress in Off-highway Automation

10. Next Steps

