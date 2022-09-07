North America Off-highway Equipment Market Report 2022-2030: Digitization, Automation, and Cross-industry Synergies Drive Future Growth Potential

Sep 07, 2022, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in North American Off-highway Equipment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service analyzes the growth of the North American off-highway equipment industry.
Government mandates and consortiums, which drive sustainable practices, will enable digital transformation and accelerated adoption of alternate powertrains.
The requirement to better monitor and optimize operations and equipment in construction, mining, and agriculture has created the need for collaborations across multiple industry verticals. The synergies between original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), suppliers, and service providers will lead to solutions that enhance productivity and reduce costs.
Collaborations between OEMs, digital solution providers, battery manufacturers, utility companies, dealerships, and technology companies are creating a new wave of solutions that enhance the customer experience.
These synergies will drive innovation, creating a sustainable environment. Moreover, the paradigm shift in purchase patterns and processes has paved the way for innovative digital solutions, attracting technology companies and digital solution providers.
While traditional OEMs develop in-house solutions, several start-ups in the off-highway equipment industry are beginning to offer retrofit/stand-alone solutions that will improve connectivity and automation.
Research Scope
- Analyze 2021 - 2030 growth trends
- Evaluate the technology trends and market dynamics for construction, mining, and agricultural equipment segments
- Examine market status and understand the expectations by 2030
Key Issues Addressed:
- What are the main areas of demand and growth?
- Who are the top industry participants, and what are their anticipated development and launch activities for 2021 - 2030?
- What are some of the notable partnerships and highlights in the industry?
- What are the main factors and trends shaping the growth of the North American off-highway industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Off-highway Equipment Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Research Summary
- Main Findings
- Off-highway Equipment Market Overview
- North American Off-highway Ecosystem - Key Competitors
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
3. Drivers and Restraints - North American Off-highway Equipment Market
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
4. Market Overview
- Economic Environment - Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Growth
- Economic Environment - Construction Spending
- Economic Environment - Total Mine Production
- Economic Environment - Agricultural Acreage
- Greenhouse Gas Protocol (GHGP) Overview
- US Government Initiatives - DERA Grants Awarded
- US Autonomous Technology Administrative Efforts
- Canada Government Initiatives - Investments in Clean Energy
- Canadian Automated and Connected Vehicles Safety Framework
- Off-highway Equipment Unit Sales - Market Overview
- Off-highway Equipment in Operation (EIO) - Market Overview
- Competitive Environment
- OEM Market Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
5. Hybridization and Electrification
- Electrification - Technology Roadmap
- Hybrid and Battery-electric Product Launches (Per Year) Overview
- Hybrid Equipment Launches - 2008 to 2019
- Hybrid Equipment Launches - 2019 to 2022
- Hybrid Equipment Launches - 2023-2030
- Battery-electric Equipment Launches - 2016-2021
- Battery-electric Equipment Launches - 2021-2025
- Battery-electric Equipment Launches - 2026-2030
- Hybrid and Electric Equipment Unit Sales and EIO
6. Connectivity and Automation
- Connected Off-highway Ecosystem
- Digitization in Agriculture
- Digitization in Construction and Mining
- Connected Off-highway Applications - Definitions and Segmentation
- OEM Solutions - Features Overview
- Third-party Solution Providers (TSPs) - Features Overview
- Off-highway Telematics in Installed Base
- US Autonomous Off-highway Initiatives
- Canadian Autonomous Off-highway Initiatives
- OEM Launch Roadmap - North America
- Autonomous Equipment in Operation
7. Heavy Equipment Rental - Market Overview
- Off-highway Equipment Rental - Market Overview
- Rental Business Models
- Equipment Rental Highlights
8. Market Forecast
- Growth Metrics
- Off-highway Equipment Market - Unit Sales and Revenue
- Construction Equipment Unit Sales Forecast
- Mining Equipment Unit Sales Forecast
- Agricultural Equipment Unit Sales Forecast
- Construction Equipment in Operation Forecast
- Mining Equipment in Operation Forecast
- Agricultural Equipment in Operation Forecast
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Methodology
- Forecast Discussion
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Surge in Adoption of Connected Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Sustainability Targets Driving Electrification
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Expansion and Development of Rental Platforms Driving Demand for Equipment-as-a-Service
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Accelerated Progress in Off-highway Automation
10. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/haixbe
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article