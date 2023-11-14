North America Office Furniture Market Report 2023-2024: Market Value, Competitive Analysis, Sales by State, Future Potential

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Office Furniture Market in North America - The United States, Canada, and Mexico" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers an overview of the office furniture sector in North America, with market evolution 2017-2022, market forecasts to 2024, figures by country, historical trends on production and consumption of office furniture, imports and exports data, market share of major office furniture companies operating in North America and distribution system analysis.

This study provides a comprehensive and detailed analysis of the office furniture markets in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, offering valuable insights for businesses operating in or planning to enter these markets.

Over 100 addresses of key operators are included. The study has been carried out involving direct interviews with more than 100 sector firms, distributors and sector experts operating in North America.

This study offers a comprehensive country analysis for the USA, Canada, and Mexico, providing valuable insights into the office furniture market. Here is a breakdown of the information available for each country:

Report Highlights

The study covers the office furniture markets in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, offering valuable insights into each country's market dynamics:

Market Value: The report provides market value data for the year 2022 and forecasts for 2023 and 2024 for all three countries.

The report provides market value data for the year 2022 and forecasts for 2023 and 2024 for all three countries. Competitive Analysis: It examines the competitive landscape, evaluating concentration levels, company sizes, and manufacturing locations within the office furniture industry.

It examines the competitive landscape, evaluating concentration levels, company sizes, and manufacturing locations within the office furniture industry. Leading Manufacturers: The study presents sales figures and estimates for market shares of the top office furniture manufacturers in these countries and offers short profiles of key players.

The study presents sales figures and estimates for market shares of the top office furniture manufacturers in these countries and offers short profiles of key players. Distribution System: It describes the distribution systems for office furniture in each of the three countries.

It describes the distribution systems for office furniture in each of the three countries. International Trade: The report analyzes international trade for office furniture, including imports and exports, broken down by country and geographical area of origin/destination, with a specific focus on office seating.

The report analyzes international trade for office furniture, including imports and exports, broken down by country and geographical area of origin/destination, with a specific focus on office seating. Demand Determinants: The study explores the factors influencing demand, accompanied by relevant economic indicators.

The study explores the factors influencing demand, accompanied by relevant economic indicators. Focus on the United States : In addition to the general information, there's a detailed focus on the United States , including:

In addition to the general information, there's a detailed focus on , including: Market Segmentation: Breakdown of the office furniture market by segment, such as office seating, operative desking, executive furniture, filing storage, furniture for communal areas, and other products like walls and partitions.

Breakdown of the office furniture market by segment, such as office seating, operative desking, executive furniture, filing storage, furniture for communal areas, and other products like walls and partitions. Seating and Desking Details: A deeper look into seating, categorizing it by type and covering material, and desking, with information on materials used, including insights on sit-stand/HAT (height-adjustable tables).

A deeper look into seating, categorizing it by type and covering material, and desking, with information on materials used, including insights on sit-stand/HAT (height-adjustable tables). Company Market Shares: Market share data is provided at the product level, shedding light on which companies dominate specific product categories.

Market share data is provided at the product level, shedding light on which companies dominate specific product categories. Sales by State: The report offers insights into the geographic distribution of office furniture sales within the United States .

The report offers insights into the geographic distribution of office furniture sales within . Distribution Channels: An overview of the primary distribution channels in the office furniture industry and a directory of major dealerships in key metropolitan areas are included.

An overview of the primary distribution channels in the office furniture industry and a directory of major dealerships in key metropolitan areas are included. Market Potential: Finally, the report analyzes market potential, focusing on the non-residential construction sector. It covers various segments within this sector, including office, lodging, healthcare, educational, and others, to provide a comprehensive understanding of the market's growth prospects.

Key Topics Covered:

METHODOLOGY AND RESEARCH TOOLS

1 Scenario

1.1 Market scenario and figures by country: Trends, production, exports, imports and consumption

1.2 Leading companies in North America and their market shares

1.3 Foreign companies active in North America

1.4 Current trends and forecasts: Office furniture consumption, GDP and non-residential investments forecasts for 2023 and 2024

2 CANADA

2.1 The office furniture sector: production, exports, imports and consumption

2.2 Manufacturing presence

2.3 Competition

Canada . Office furniture. Market shares estimate of the top 10 companies, 2022. Percentage shares

. Office furniture. Market shares estimate of the top 10 companies, 2022. Percentage shares Canada . Office furniture. Total sales in a sample of companies, 2022

2.4 Distribution channels

2.5 International trade. Exports, imports and trade balance, 2017-2022.

Exports. Total office, office furniture, office seating by country and by geographical area

Imports. Total office, office furniture, office seating by country and by geographical area

2.6 Demand determinants

Economic indicators

Construction

Office space occupancy

3 MEXICO

3.1 The office furniture sector: production, exports, imports and consumption

3.2 Manufacturing presence

3.3 Competition

Mexico . Office furniture. Market shares estimate of the top 10 companies, 2022. Percentage shares

. Office furniture. Market shares estimate of the top 10 companies, 2022. Percentage shares Mexico . Office furniture. Total sales in a sample of companies, 2022

3.4 Distribution channels

3.5 International trade

Exports. Total office, office furniture, office seating by country and by geographical area

Imports. Total office, office furniture, office seating by country and by geographical area

3.6 Demand determinants

Economic indicators

Construction

Office space occupancy

4 THE UNITED STATES

4.1 The office furniture sector: production, exports, imports and consumption

4.2 Manufacturing presence

4.3 Product segments

Office seating

Office desking

Height- Adjustable Tables (HAT)

4.4 Home Office

4.5 Competition

The United States . Office furniture. Market shares estimate of the top 10 companies, 2022. Percentage shares

. Office furniture. Market shares estimate of the top 10 companies, 2022. Percentage shares United States . Office furniture. Total sales in a sample of companies, 2022

. Office furniture. Total sales in a sample of companies, 2022 Estimated sales in a sample of companies for the following products:

Seating

Office desking

Executive furniture

Office filing and storage

Furniture for communal areas

Partitions, acoustic and other products

4.6 Sales of office furniture by state

4.7 Distribution channels

4.8 International trade

Exports. Total office, office furniture, office seating by country and by geographical area

Imports. Total office, office furniture, office seating by country and by geographical area

4.9 Demand determinants

Economic indicators

Construction

Office space occupancy

Appendix 1: TRADE FAIRS, MAGAZINES AND ASSOCIATIONS

Appendix 2: List of Mentioned Companies

9 to 5 Seating

Allseating Corporation

Arcadia+Encore

Artopex

Bestar Inc

Creaciones Industriales

Gebesa

Groupe Lacasse

Hat Collective

Haworth

HNI Corporation

Humanscale

Indiana Furniture

Inscape

Jasper Group JSI

Keilhauer

Kimball International

KI

MillerKnoll

Office Master

Productos Metalicos Steele

SitOnIt Seating

Steelcase

Teknion Group

Watson

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vyai0r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets