North America Office Furniture Market Report 2023-2024: Market Value, Competitive Analysis, Sales by State, Future Potential

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Office Furniture Market in North America - The United States, Canada, and Mexico" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report offers an overview of the office furniture sector in North America, with market evolution 2017-2022, market forecasts to 2024, figures by country, historical trends on production and consumption of office furniture, imports and exports data, market share of major office furniture companies operating in North America and distribution system analysis.
This study provides a comprehensive and detailed analysis of the office furniture markets in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, offering valuable insights for businesses operating in or planning to enter these markets.
Over 100 addresses of key operators are included. The study has been carried out involving direct interviews with more than 100 sector firms, distributors and sector experts operating in North America.
This study offers a comprehensive country analysis for the USA, Canada, and Mexico, providing valuable insights into the office furniture market. Here is a breakdown of the information available for each country:
Report Highlights
The study covers the office furniture markets in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, offering valuable insights into each country's market dynamics:
- Market Value: The report provides market value data for the year 2022 and forecasts for 2023 and 2024 for all three countries.
- Competitive Analysis: It examines the competitive landscape, evaluating concentration levels, company sizes, and manufacturing locations within the office furniture industry.
- Leading Manufacturers: The study presents sales figures and estimates for market shares of the top office furniture manufacturers in these countries and offers short profiles of key players.
- Distribution System: It describes the distribution systems for office furniture in each of the three countries.
- International Trade: The report analyzes international trade for office furniture, including imports and exports, broken down by country and geographical area of origin/destination, with a specific focus on office seating.
- Demand Determinants: The study explores the factors influencing demand, accompanied by relevant economic indicators.
- Focus on the United States: In addition to the general information, there's a detailed focus on the United States, including:
- Market Segmentation: Breakdown of the office furniture market by segment, such as office seating, operative desking, executive furniture, filing storage, furniture for communal areas, and other products like walls and partitions.
- Seating and Desking Details: A deeper look into seating, categorizing it by type and covering material, and desking, with information on materials used, including insights on sit-stand/HAT (height-adjustable tables).
- Company Market Shares: Market share data is provided at the product level, shedding light on which companies dominate specific product categories.
- Sales by State: The report offers insights into the geographic distribution of office furniture sales within the United States.
- Distribution Channels: An overview of the primary distribution channels in the office furniture industry and a directory of major dealerships in key metropolitan areas are included.
- Market Potential: Finally, the report analyzes market potential, focusing on the non-residential construction sector. It covers various segments within this sector, including office, lodging, healthcare, educational, and others, to provide a comprehensive understanding of the market's growth prospects.
Key Topics Covered:
METHODOLOGY AND RESEARCH TOOLS
1 Scenario
1.1 Market scenario and figures by country: Trends, production, exports, imports and consumption
1.2 Leading companies in North America and their market shares
1.3 Foreign companies active in North America
1.4 Current trends and forecasts: Office furniture consumption, GDP and non-residential investments forecasts for 2023 and 2024
2 CANADA
2.1 The office furniture sector: production, exports, imports and consumption
2.2 Manufacturing presence
2.3 Competition
- Canada. Office furniture. Market shares estimate of the top 10 companies, 2022. Percentage shares
- Canada. Office furniture. Total sales in a sample of companies, 2022
2.4 Distribution channels
2.5 International trade. Exports, imports and trade balance, 2017-2022.
- Exports. Total office, office furniture, office seating by country and by geographical area
- Imports. Total office, office furniture, office seating by country and by geographical area
2.6 Demand determinants
- Economic indicators
- Construction
- Office space occupancy
3 MEXICO
3.1 The office furniture sector: production, exports, imports and consumption
3.2 Manufacturing presence
3.3 Competition
- Mexico. Office furniture. Market shares estimate of the top 10 companies, 2022. Percentage shares
- Mexico. Office furniture. Total sales in a sample of companies, 2022
3.4 Distribution channels
3.5 International trade
- Exports. Total office, office furniture, office seating by country and by geographical area
- Imports. Total office, office furniture, office seating by country and by geographical area
3.6 Demand determinants
- Economic indicators
- Construction
- Office space occupancy
4 THE UNITED STATES
4.1 The office furniture sector: production, exports, imports and consumption
4.2 Manufacturing presence
4.3 Product segments
- Office seating
- Office desking
- Height- Adjustable Tables (HAT)
4.4 Home Office
4.5 Competition
- The United States. Office furniture. Market shares estimate of the top 10 companies, 2022. Percentage shares
- United States. Office furniture. Total sales in a sample of companies, 2022
- Estimated sales in a sample of companies for the following products:
- Seating
- Office desking
- Executive furniture
- Office filing and storage
- Furniture for communal areas
- Partitions, acoustic and other products
4.6 Sales of office furniture by state
4.7 Distribution channels
4.8 International trade
- Exports. Total office, office furniture, office seating by country and by geographical area
- Imports. Total office, office furniture, office seating by country and by geographical area
4.9 Demand determinants
- Economic indicators
- Construction
- Office space occupancy
Appendix 1: TRADE FAIRS, MAGAZINES AND ASSOCIATIONS
Appendix 2: List of Mentioned Companies
- 9 to 5 Seating
- Allseating Corporation
- Arcadia+Encore
- Artopex
- Bestar Inc
- Creaciones Industriales
- Gebesa
- Groupe Lacasse
- Hat Collective
- Haworth
- HNI Corporation
- Humanscale
- Indiana Furniture
- Inscape
- Jasper Group JSI
- Keilhauer
- Kimball International
- KI
- MillerKnoll
- Office Master
- Productos Metalicos Steele
- SitOnIt Seating
- Steelcase
- Teknion Group
- Watson
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vyai0r
