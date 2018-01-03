LONDON, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5253672



According to "North America Oilfield Roller Chain Market By Application, By Type, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022", North America oilfield roller chain market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.59%, in value terms, during 2017-2022, on account of increasing offshore field development activities being undertaken in Gulf of Mexico. During the forecast period, oil & gas companies are expected to flock the prospective offshore Gulf of Mexico. In 2016, BP announced plans to invest $ 9 billion to explore in deep waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The above stated factors are anticipated to propel the market in the coming years. The leading players in North America oilfield roller chain market include Rexnord Corporation, Diamond Chain Company, Inc., Emerson Bearing Company and Hale Brothers, Inc.



"North America Oilfield Roller Chain Market By Application, By Type, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022", discusses the following aspects of oilfield roller chain market in North America region:

• Oilfield Roller Chain Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Application (Hoisting Operations, Sucker Rod Pump, Mud Pump and Others), By Type (Drive Chain, Conveyor Chain, Multi Strand Chain and Others), By Country

• Pricing & Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



