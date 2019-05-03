North America Online Payment Methods 2019 - Cards Still Dominate E-Commerce Payments
North American E-Commerce's leading payment method of 2018 was credit/debit cards. The lion's share of online purchases in the U.S. was made via card and to complement this point, Canadian shoppers believe that this is also the safest means of payment when it comes to E-Commerce.
Security concerns persist in light of the rise of mobile payment usage
Mobile payments remotely and in-store are expected to grow in the region, according to figures cited in the report. The sentiment in the U.S. is that, compared to other payment methods, mobile payments are more efficient and faster. Nevertheless, security remains a concern for North American shoppers who contemplate paying with mobile.
Competition ignites among Mobile Wallets
Despite security concerns, North America is quickly adopting mobile payment and the competition is intensifying. The leaders in the region include PayPal, Apple Pay, and Starbucks, regarding the report.
Questions Answered in this Report
- What are the top payment methods used by online shoppers in Canada and the USA?
- Who is winning the battle of mobile wallets in the USA?
- What are the main drivers and barriers of mobile payment adoption for consumers in the region?
- What are the attitudes towards the security of online and mobile payments in Canada and the USA?
- How does the usage of new payment technologies vary in the USA and Canada?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Management Summary
2. Global Developments
- Payment Methods Accepted in Online Stores, in % of Online Stores, February 2018
- Reasons For Not Shopping Online, incl. Payment-Related, in % of Internet Users Who Do Not Shop Online, Q1 2017 & Q1 2018
- Breakdown of Card Payments by E-Commerce and POS Payments, in %, 2016 & 2022f
- Online Payment Fraud Losses, in USD billion, 2018e & 2023f
- The share of Respondents Who Would be Willing to Use Fingerprint or Other Biometric to Secure Their Payment Details, in %, 2018
- Mobile Payment User Penetration, by Region, in % of Internet Users, Q4 2017
- Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, by Region, in % of Smartphone Users, 2017-2022f
- Top 10 Countries by Proximity Mobile Payment User Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2019f
- The share of Internet Users Who Are Likely To Use Mobile Payment Next Year, in % of Internet Users, by Region, Q1 2017 & Q1 2018
- The share of Internet Users Who Are Likely To Use Mobile Payment Next Year, in % of Internet Users, by Selected Countries, Q1 2018
- Mobile Wallet User Penetration, in % of Respondents, by China, Germany, India, Taiwan, the USA and the UK, 2018
- Number of Contactless Payment Users of Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay, and Other OEM Pay, in millions, 2018e & 2020f
- Retail Spending at Frictionless Payment Stores, in USD million, 2018e & 2023f
- IoT Payments, in USD billion, 2018e & 2023f
- IoT Payments, in USD billion, by Connected Car and Connected Home Device Payments, 2021f
3. North America
3.1. Regional
3.2. USA
3.3. Canada
Companies Mentioned
- Alipay.com Co Ltd
- Amazon Payments Inc
- American Express International, Inc
- Apple Inc
- Google LLC
- Mastercard Inc
- Paypal Inc
- Paysafe Group Ltd
- Samsung Co. Ltd
- Square Inc
- Starbucks Corporation
- Tencent Holdings Ltd
- Venmo LLC
- Visa Inc.
- Zelle LLP
