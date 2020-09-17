North America Oral Antibiotics Markets Forecast to 2030 with Covid-19 Impact Analysis

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Oral Antibiotics Market 2020-2030 by Drug Class, Action Mechanism, Drug Origin, Activity Spectrum, Application, Drug Type, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America oral antibiotics market is expected to grow by 2.8% annually in the forecast period and reach $6,122.9 million by 2030 driven by rising complications associated with COVID-19 epidemic, development of innovative antibiotics, and growing healthcare expenditure.



Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America oral antibiotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Drug Class, Action Mechanism, Drug Origin, Activity Spectrum, Application, Drug Type, and Country.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America oral antibiotics market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Abbott Laboratories

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca Plc

Bayer AG

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Cipla Inc.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Janssen Pharmaceuticals)

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.

MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of North America Market by Drug Class

3.1 Market Overview by Drug Class

3.2 Cephalosporin

3.3 Penicillin

3.4 Macrolides

3.5 Tetracycline

3.6 Quinolones

3.7 Sulfonamides

3.8 Aminoglycosides

3.9 Other Drug Classes



4 Segmentation of North America Market by Action Mechanism

4.1 Market Overview by Action Mechanism

4.2 Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

4.3 Mycolic Acid Inhibitors

4.4 RNA Synthesis Inhibitors

4.5 DNA Synthesis Inhibitors

4.6 Protein Synthesis Inhibitors

4.7 Other Mechanisms



5 Segmentation of North America Market by Drug Origin

5.1 Market Overview by Drug Origin

5.2 Natural Antibiotics

5.3 Semi-synthetic Antibiotics

5.4 Synthetic Antibiotics



6 Segmentation of North America Market by Activity Spectrum

6.1 Market Overview by Activity Spectrum

6.2 Broad-spectrum Antibiotics

6.3 Narrow-spectrum Antibiotics



7 Segmentation of North America Market by Application

7.1 Market Overview by Application

7.2 Urinary Tract Infections (UTIS)

7.3 Dental Infections

7.3.1 Monotherapies for Dental Infections

7.3.2 Combined Therapies for Dental Infections

7.4 Respiratory Tract Infections (RTIS)

7.4.1 Upper Respiratory Tract Infections (URTI)

7.4.2 Lower Respiratory Tract Infections (LRTIs)

7.5 Other Applications



8 Segmentation of North America Market by Drug Type

8.1 Market Overview by Drug Type

8.2 Brand Antibiotics

8.3 Generic Antibiotics



9 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country

9.1 Overview of North America Market

9.2 U.S.

9.3 Canada

9.4 Mexico



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview of Key Vendors

10.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

10.3 Company Profiles

11 Investing in North America Market: Risk Assessment and Management

11.1 Risk Evaluation of North America Market

11.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ks5bb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

